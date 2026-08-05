Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged citizens, organizations, and businesses to support the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, highlighting Delhi's 95% TB detection target achievement, early diagnosis, complete treatment, and the Nikshay Mitra initiative.

However, even after being one of the diseases that can be prevented and cured, Tuberculosis (TB) continues to be one of India's foremost public health problems. To promote public cooperation in the war against TB, Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister of Delhi, requested citizens, community groups, politicians, and corporate organizations to actively back the TB Mukt Bharat mission. At an awareness workshop conducted in the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, she stressed the fact that fighting against TB was not the government's job but a mission that needed community engagement.

Delhi Makes Steady Progress in Detecting TB Cases

At the NHM and Delhi State Health Mission organized awareness workshop, the Chief Minister made it clear that there had been regular progress in the TB identification and registration process in the city. She added that Delhi continued to register more than 95% of their target for the TB detection and registration process every year.

Early Diagnosis and Treatment Is Vital

As Rekha Gupta put forth, tuberculosis is completely curable through early detection and proper treatment. She called upon the affected to go for timely medical tests and take the treatment process as advised by the medical experts. As she said, awareness and early action on the part of the affected can greatly prevent further spreading of the disease and help in complete recovery.

Nikshay Mitra Campaign Helps in Providing Healthcare Services to Patients

During this event, there was an exposition about the progress made by Nikshay Mitra campaign. The officials highlighted the progress and roadmap of this campaign. There were also stalls to create awareness amongst the visitors regarding the healthcare facilities available for the patients.

Campaign Should Cover All Communities in Delhi

While reviewing the program’s progress, the Chief Minister asked the officials to carry out the awareness process in every ward, assembly constituency and community of Delhi. She said the campaign needs to reach every household to make people aware of free healthcare services available for them. Health Minister Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, various other MPs, MLAs, councillors, senior administrative officers, and health department officials were also present at the event and reiterated their commitment towards making India TB free by involving the public.