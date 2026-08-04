An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence, resulting in minor injuries to some passengers and crew. The aircraft landed safely, and those injured were taken for medical evaluation, the airline confirmed.

An Air India flight operating from Phuket, Thailand, to New Delhi encountered turbulence during cruise on Tuesday, resulting in a brief change in altitude and leaving a small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries. Visuals from the airport showed ambulances stationed outside the terminal gate, with several passengers seen being assisted out in wheelchairs, while others appeared with bandages on their heads before being taken for medical evaluation.

Air India Confirms Incident

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said flight AI2379 experienced a "brief in-flight turbulence-related event" while en route to Delhi. "Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude," the airline said.

The airline said the aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident. "There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel," the spokesperson added.

Passenger Recounts Ordeal

Speaking to ANI after landing, a passenger described the turbulence as sudden and severe, claiming the aircraft tilted sharply while many passengers were asleep. "The flight had been in the air for about an hour and a half. It was early in the morning and we were sleeping. Suddenly, the aircraft tilted and kept moving like that for around two to three minutes," the passenger said.

The passenger stated that several people sustained injuries during the incident. "About 15 to 20 passengers have been injured. Someone's baby got hurt. My lower back got injured. My brother got hurt on his shoulder and back. We'll know more once the medico-legal report is prepared," the passenger claimed.

Airline Pledges Full Support

Air India, further in its statement, said that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority and that it is extending all necessary assistance to those affected. "We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," the airline added. (ANI)