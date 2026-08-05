Amruta Fadnavis condemned Congress's 'gungi gudiya' remark against Maha DyCM Sunetra Pawar, demanding an apology. The jibe came after Pawar was shielded from a reporter's question, sparking outrage and protests from the NCP and other leaders.

After the Congress party reportedly directed a "gungi gudiya" (mute doll) remark at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and social worker Amruta Fadnavis condemned the language used against the leader and demanded an apology from the opposition party while praising Sunetra Pawar's resilience and contribution to her household and public life. "Whoever said this should understand that Sunetra Tai is a capable woman. She stood firmly behind Dada, helping him reach this position. She managed the household, managed her fields, and only then could Dada go out, work, and make a name for himself," she said. She further criticised the Congress party, saying that such remarks are incorrect and demanded that the Congress party should apologise. "Every woman makes a huge contribution, and she knows where to speak and where not to. It is better to remain silent and do your work. It is very unfortunate for Congress to say this. Insulting a woman in this manner is absolutely not right. This should not be accepted in our progressive Maharashtra. They should apologise.">

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said, "Will give a reply at the appropriate time."

How the Controversy Began

The issue flared after the Maharashtra Congress posted a video on X on Monday in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reportedly shielded Sunetra Pawar from a journalist's question about the law and order situation in Beed district, following which the party labelled her a "gungi gudiya". "Sunetra Pawar, how many more days will you remain a 'gungi gudiya'?" Maharashtra Congress wrote on X.

Widespread Condemnation and Protests

Following the controversy, NCP workers staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Congress office in Mumbai against the remark on Tuesday. NCP MLA Sana Malik also criticised Congress, saying the party appeared to have forgotten its own history and demanded a clarification and public apology from the party's central leadership. "It seems the Congress party has forgotten its own history. Similar comments were once made about Indira Gandhi, and the Congress had opposed them. Sunetra Pawar is also Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister. We find this deeply unfortunate; it appears that the Congress has, in a way, abandoned its own ideology," Malik said.

On the same day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticised Congress over its reported "gungi gudiya" (mute doll) remark against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, saying the Opposition party had "gone to a very low level" for publicity. Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said, "Congress has gone to a very low level just for the sake of publicity. No one is looking at them."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also condemned the reported remark and demanded an immediate apology from Congress. "Their minds have become corrupted, which is why they have insulted a sister. Sunetra Pawar is Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister. In 2024, Congress insulted the 'Ladli Behans' by using derogatory language. Those very sisters showed them their place and taught them a lesson," Shinde said. He said the remark was not merely an insult to Sunetra Pawar but to women across Maharashtra. (ANI)