Odisha's CID has launched a probe into two missing judicial inquiry reports from the Chief Minister's Office during the BJD government's tenure. The investigation tracks an 8-year file movement trail between 2016 and 2024, now deemed a priority.

In a major development into the alleged disappearance of two crucial judicial inquiry commission reports from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government's tenure, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police has initiated a systematic investigation tracking an eight-year file movement trail.

CID Director General of Police (DGP) Vinaytosh Mishra stated that the agency will issue notices and record statements of relevant individuals once internal administrative pathways between the Home Department, the Chief Secretary's Office, and the CMO are thoroughly examined.

CID DGP Confirms File Trail

Speaking to ANI on the progress of the probe, CID DGP Vinaytosh Mishra stated that the case has been taken up for thorough examination, tracking procedural movements spanning over eight years between 2016 and 2024. "We have taken up the case and examined it thoroughly. The file moved from the Home Department to the Chief Secretary's Office and then to the Chief Minister's Office, but it never returned from the latter," DGP Vinaytosh Mishra said.

Inter-Departmental Probe Streamlined

To streamline the complex inter-departmental investigation, the CID has requested the appointment of dedicated officers to assist in tracking document trails. "Since the matter involves significant internal procedural steps across these three offices, we have requested each of them to appoint a nodal officer to guide us and help track the movement of the file. Once the relevant individuals are identified, we will issue notices to record their statements and proceed with the investigation," the DGP added.

Investigation in Preliminary Stage

Emphasising that the investigation remains in its initial phase, Mishra noted that the agency is sifting through extensive administrative documentation before reaching conclusions. "As for the current status, the investigation is still at a very preliminary stage. The file was sent in 2016 and had not been returned by 2024, when it was finally identified as missing. This covers an eight-year period involving extensive documentation related to the file's movement and records," Mishra informed.

"We cannot reach any conclusions without examining all these details, so we are proceeding systematically. Once the relevant individuals are identified, we will begin issuing notices to record their statements," he added.

The investigation follows allegations regarding the disappearance of sensitive judicial commission files from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during the transition of power, prompting the police to examine administrative records and log history from the Home Department, Chief Secretary's Office, and the CMO.