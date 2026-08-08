A 35-year-old washerman from UP, suffering for seven years with a massive jaw tumour, found new hope at BHU. Doctors performed a complex 8-hour surgery, removing the tumour and reconstructing his jaw, restoring his face and giving him his life back.

For seven long years, the mirror was not just a reflection of a face; it was a daily reminder of isolation. Thirty-five-year-old Ramu (name changed for privacy), a humble washerman from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, lived in the shadow of an aggressive and relentless enemy: Ameloblastoma. What began as a slight swelling in his lower jaw progressively grew into a massive near-total mandibular tumour, drastically altering his facial structure and symmetry.

For a man whose livelihood depended on interacting with people at a vehicle company, the physical toll was heavy, but the emotional toll was devastating. Overwhelmed by persistent social anxiety and a growing reluctance to face the world, Ramu retreated inward. He sought help across numerous clinics and hospitals over the years, only to be met with dead ends and dashed hopes.

A Glimmer of Hope at BHU

When hope was nearly exhausted, Ramu was directed to the Faculty of Dental Sciences at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Here, he walked into the Outpatient Department (OPD) of Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh, a specialist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMFS). Upon thorough examination, the medical team realised the gravity of the case. The tumour had aggressively consumed a significant portion of his mandible (lower jaw), necessitating a radical yet life-restoring intervention. Recognising the complexity, Prof Singh assembled a multidisciplinary dream team of dental surgeons and anesthesiologists to take on the daunting challenge.

The Multidisciplinary Dream Team

OMFS surgical team was led by Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh, alongside Prof Naresh Kumar Sharma, Senior Resident Dr Shweta, and Junior Residents Dr Ashutosh Arya, Dr Anshu, and Dr Poonam Yadav. The anaesthesia team was led by Prof Yashpal Singh, with Senior Resident Dr. Tanvi Anand and Junior Resident Dr. Deepak, ensuring stability throughout the marathon procedure.

An Eight-Hour Surgical Marvel

Inside the OMFS Operation Theatre of the BHU Trauma Centre, an intricate eight-hour surgical ballet unfolded. The strategy required two major fronts: excision and reconstruction. First, the surgical team meticulously excised the entire portion of the mandible overrun by the tumour, effectively clearing the disease.

Microvascular Free Fibula Flap Reconstruction

Next came the architectural marvel of modern medicine: microvascular free fibula flap reconstruction. The team harvested a healthy segment of the fibula bone from Ramu's right leg, along with its accompanying blood vessels. Using high-precision microvascular surgical techniques under high magnification, the surgeons re-established a blood supply by connecting the tiny vessels of the leg bone to the blood vessels in Ramu's neck. This vital step ensured the newly shaped jaw would receive adequate blood circulation to heal and integrate successfully.

A New Lease on Life

The surgery was an unmitigated success. When Ramu woke up, the heavy burden he had carried for nearly a decade had been lifted. His facial symmetry and contour were restored to near normal. Thanks to the careful harvesting of the fibula bone, Ramu experienced no significant leg weakness and was soon able to walk normally and resume his daily routine. Most importantly, the shadow of social anxiety lifted, replaced by a radiant smile and a renewed sense of confidence.

Prof HC Baranwal, Dean and Head of the Faculty of Dental Sciences, warmly congratulated the entire surgical and anaesthetic team for executing such a challenging and advanced medical feat with flying colours.

For Ramu, the journey from Lakhimpur Kheri to Varanasi marked more than just a medical triumph; it was the day he got his life back.