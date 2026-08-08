At an MCD event, CM Rekha Gupta distributed 187 appointment letters, including to Special Educators, and launched a Medical Screening Portal for the health monitoring of school children. The move aims to strengthen the civic body's workforce.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday organised an Appointment Letter Distribution Ceremony at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Mayor Pravesh Wahi was the Guest of Honour. During the ceremony, CM Rekha Gupta handed over appointment letters to 187 newly appointed candidates, including 17 Special Educators. The Chief Minister also launched the Medical Screening Portal for medical examination and health monitoring of children studying in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, according to a release.

CM Emphasizes Strengthening Corporation, Launches Health Portal

Congratulating the newly appointed candidates and their families, CM Rekha Gupta said that accelerating long-pending appointments is an important step towards strengthening the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. She said that the Corporation is directly connected with the day-to-day needs and civic amenities of the people of Delhi, and therefore, effective civic services cannot be ensured without adequate and capable human resources. She said that special emphasis is being laid on enhancing the functioning of the Municipal Corporation by providing it with modern technology, robust infrastructure, adequate human resources and necessary financial support. The stronger and more efficient the Corporation becomes, the more directly Delhi's citizens will benefit through better, faster and more time-bound civic services, the release noted.

The Chief Minister said that new buildings, additional blocks and modern medical facilities are being developed in MCD hospitals. Strengthening the medical and other essential human resources in line with the growing healthcare requirements is also a priority of the government. She further said that the launch of the Medical Screening Portal for regular health monitoring of children studying in MCD schools is an important initiative towards making healthcare services more systematic, technology-driven and effective.

A Call for Integrity and Public Service

Addressing the newly appointed candidates, the Chief Minister said that serving in the Corporation is not merely a means of employment but an opportunity to fulfil one's responsibility towards the citizens of Delhi. She called upon all the newly appointed candidates to discharge their duties with integrity, sensitivity and dedication.

She said, "The foremost objective of the responsibility you are about to undertake should be public service. Work performed with honesty, commitment and sensitivity will be your greatest achievement."

Mayor Highlights Hope, Empowerment, and Employee Welfare

Mayor Pravesh Wahi, while welcoming and felicitating Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the newly appointed candidates and their families. He said that today is not merely an occasion to hand over appointment letters to 187 candidates, but a day that brings new hope, stability and confidence into the lives of 187 families. After years of waiting, the appointment letter represents not only employment but also dignity, security and a new beginning for their future, the release said.

The Mayor said that the appointment of 31 women out of 49 appointments is an important achievement in the direction of women empowerment. He informed that the process for 268 more appointments is also moving forward and requisitions for 168 posts have been sent to DSSSB, which will further strengthen the human resource base of the Municipal Corporation and contribute towards improving the quality of civic services.

He said that 92 MTS candidates are being issued appointment letters on compassionate grounds. These appointments, he said, represent not merely employment for the concerned families but also a strong expression of support extended with compassion and a sense of responsibility during difficult circumstances. The Corporation stands with such families and considers it its responsibility to provide them an opportunity for a dignified new beginning.

The Mayor said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is equally committed to the welfare, dignity and rights of its employees. He informed that a programme regarding equal pay for MTS employees will be organised next week, as per the release. He said, "The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is one large family. It is our responsibility to ensure the dignity and welfare of every employee of this family. Our resolve is that every employee of the Corporation should work with dignity and serve Delhi with complete honesty, commitment, sensitivity and human compassion. When our employees are empowered and respected, the Corporation will become stronger, and Delhi's citizens will receive better services."

Commissioner Affirms Continuous Improvement

Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, while welcoming and felicitating the Chief Minister, congratulated all the newly appointed candidates. He said that the infrastructure of MCD hospitals is being continuously strengthened and modern medical equipment and new technologies are being made available. He said that along with the expansion of healthcare facilities such as Ayushman, the launch of the Medical Screening Portal is an important step towards ensuring regular and improved health monitoring of children studying in MCD schools. He emphasised that adequate and capable human resources are equally essential along with strong infrastructure, and said that the process of appointments in the Corporation will continue further.

According to a release, Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Leader of the House in MCD Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Chairperson of the Standing Committee Satya Sharma, Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee Satyapal Singh, Chairperson of Health Committee Manish Chaddha, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, and Additional Commissioner (Health) Pankaj Naresh Aggarwal, along with senior officers and elected representatives of the Corporation, were also present.

Additional Commissioner (Health) Pankaj Naresh Aggarwal, while proposing the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the ceremony, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister, Mayor, elected representatives, Municipal Commissioner, senior officers and all the distinguished guests. He congratulated the newly appointed candidates and their families and urged all the candidates to discharge their responsibilities with complete dedication, commitment and sensitivity, thereby contributing meaningfully to public service in Delhi. He also expressed his gratitude to all officers and employees who contributed towards the successful organisation of the ceremony. (ANI)