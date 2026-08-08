Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP-RSS, claiming they had no role in the freedom struggle. He labelled Congress members 'real patriots' and the BJP 'deserters', alleged corruption, and vowed to scrap the Agniveer scheme and restore the old pension.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claiming that the ruling party and its ideological mentor had no contribution to India's independence struggle.

Addressing a massive rally in Haldwani, the Congress national president asserted that his party members are the "real patriots" while labelling the BJP leaders as "deserters." "The BJP and the RSS have done nothing for the country. They contributed nothing to the freedom struggle. Has any RSS member ever gone to jail for the country's freedom? Have any BJP loyalists gone to jail? Even if some did, they would likely be people who were originally in Congress and then ran away to that side. But no genuine BJP member took part in that movement. This is their history, yet they constantly lecture us on patriotism. The truth is, we are the real patriots. They are the deserters," Kharge said.

He further emphasised the party's resilience, stating, "That is why the Congress will not be intimidated by anyone, nor can anyone scare them."

Recalls Quit India Movement's Legacy

Recalling the significance of the August 8 in India's freedom struggle, Kharge invoked the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. "Today is a sacred day, because Mahatma Gandhi ji initiated the 'Quit India Movement' on 8 August 1942. Mahatma Gandhi ji gave the slogan 'Do or Die', 'Quit India', due to which united the people and fear took hold in the British regime. In the end, the people drove the British out of the country, and what a joyful thing it is that on this very day, such a large public gathering is taking place here."

'Looting in the Name of Religion'

The Congress President also levelled serious allegations of corruption against the BJP-RSS, specifically mentioning the alleged donation theft in Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. "People of BJP-RSS are looting in the name of religion. Be it Kedarnath Dham, Badrinath Dham, or Ram Mandir, they are looting everywhere. People of BJP-RSS who steal 'offerings' from temples call others opponents of God," he alleged.

He further claimed that his attempts to raise these issues in the Parliament are often suppressed. "When I stand up to speak on this in Parliament, BJP MPs start creating a ruckus."

Criticism of 'Double-Engine' Government

Criticising the state's 'double-engine' government, Kharge questioned the expenditure on advertisements. "The BJP says that we have a 'double engine' government. But this very government spends 1,000 crore rupees every year just on its own publicity and propaganda. After all, whose money is this? This is the public's money... money from the public's taxes, which the Chief Minister here is squandering to polish his own photo and that of Narendra Modi."

Hails Uttarakhand as 'Land of the Brave'

Kharge also hailed the army heritage of Uttarakhand people, calling it the land of the braves. "Uttarakhand is known by the name of Devbhoomi. It is also the land of the brave, and I bow to this sacred land. The Kumaon and Garhwal Regiments are renowned throughout the country. From this very land emerged a valiant son who received the first Param Vir Chakra. Therefore, all of you can proudly say that we are the people who defend the nation. From here, the victory conch will begin to sound, and the Congress government will come to power."

Praises Rahul Gandhi's Mass Connect

He also praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts to connect with the masses. "Rahul Gandhi ji walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to save the country's Constitution. He is continuously raising the voice of youth, farmers, the poor, and students. Rahul Gandhi ji continuously goes among the people to meet them and understand their problems. But is there any leader in the BJP who goes among the public? If anyone has consistently come down to the ground to listen to the problems of the people, it is Rahul Gandhi ji."

Vows to Scrap Agniveer, Restore Old Pension Scheme

Kharge further vowed to scrap the Agniveer Scheme, and implement Old Pension scheme. "The 'Agniveer Scheme' has destroyed the future of our soldiers by the BJP, where young people are sent back after four years. Therefore, as soon as the Congress government comes to power, wherever there is a vacancy, we will recruit Agniveers there (permanently). Along with this, we will also implement the Old Pension scheme," he concluded. (ANI)