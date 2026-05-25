Karnataka LoP R Ashoka hit out at the Congress govt for protesting fuel price hikes, blaming the high prices in the state on the Siddaramaiah govt's VAT. He compared Karnataka's high fuel rates to lower prices in other states like Delhi and Gujarat.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Monday targeted the Congress party over their plans to protest against the hike in fuel prices, questioning the high Value-Added Tax (VAT) in Karnataka, significantly impacting the petrol and diesel prices.

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Ashoka questions Congress's right to protest

R Ashoka said that the Congress party gave a press note today stating that they will protest against the petrol and diesel hike. He underlined that the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 99.50. In Gujarat, it is Rs 99.10. The revised price of petrol stands at Rs 99.75 in Haryana, but in Karnataka it is 107.70 due to the VAT.

"I am asking the Congress government in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah government, you have only raised the petrol and diesel VAT, the state government's tax is VAT. So, compared to other states, the capital city of India, petrol rate is Rs. 99.50, Gujarat Rs. 99.10, Haryana Rs. 99.75, Uttar Pradesh Rs. 99.50. In Karnataka, Rs. 107.70. Why? More than Rs. 9 because of Karnataka VAT, the petrol and diesel hike has happened in Karnataka. You have no right to protest against the central government," he said.

'Decrease the VAT tax'

He further criticised the State government, recalling how Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on X that the Congress party will lower the VAT in the State. "It's your fault. You decrease the VAT tax. Every state decreased it. When we were in power and that time Siddaramaiah tweeted saying he would've reduced the VAT immediately," he said.

Nationwide fuel price hike

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid volatility in global crude oil markets and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

The latest revision follows three earlier hikes on May 15, May 19 and May 23, driven by elevated global crude oil prices, currency fluctuations, and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. (ANI)

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