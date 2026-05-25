Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan reviewed hospital monsoon preparedness, ordering adequate medicine stocks and improved cleanliness. While stating he won't blame the previous admin, he is reviewing alleged treatment lapses in various hospitals.

Monsoon Preparedness Review

Keralam Health, Food Safety and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan on Monday reviewed hospital preparedness across the state ahead of the monsoon season, directing authorities to ensure adequate medicine stocks, improved cleanliness, and strict adherence to surgical protocols to prevent patient hardship.

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While addressing a press conference here, the minister said that "he does not intend to blame the previous administration", while highlighting that he is reviewing reports on alleged treatment lapses in various hospitals. "I held discussions with officials and reviewed the pre-monsoon cleaning activities. The discussions focused on how to move forward after taking charge, and I do not intend to blame the previous administration," the minister said, adding that he has begun reviewing hospital systems within four days of assuming office.

Directives for Hospitals

On monsoon-related health preparedness, the minister directed District Medical Officers (DMO), Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Directorate of Health Services (DHS) to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines in hospitals. "Adequate stock of medicines must be maintained and patients should not suffer due to shortages," he said.

He also stressed the need for strict compliance with surgical protocols. "Strict surgical protocols must be followed during surgeries. Doctors performing surgeries should be provided with all necessary facilities, and the anaesthesia department must extend proper support," he added.

Action on Alleged Treatment Lapses

Speaking about alleged lapses in treatment in various instances during these few months, the minister said that they are "ready to accept criticism," while calling on certain media outlets not to spread false news.

Kozhencherry Syringe Needle Case

"Regarding the treatment lapse at Kozhencherry District Hospital, the report mentions whether the patient had sought treatment elsewhere after 2023. We are not taking that at face value," Muraleedharan said. The case pertains to allegations that a broken syringe needle remained inside a 62-year-old woman's body for nearly a year after treatment at the hospital.

Chirayinkeezhu Snakebite Case

Referring to another incident at Chirayinkeezhu hospital, where a father alleged that his son did not receive proper treatment after a snakebite, the minister said action would be taken against the doctor concerned. "A doctor has committed an error and action will be taken," he said.

Harshina Treatment Lapse Issue

Regarding the Harshina treatment lapse issue, discussions will be held with the Chief Minister, as the minister added, "If there is a possibility of providing employment, it will be considered. Statements will also be recorded from the person who administered the injection that day. The DMO has been asked to submit a report after including those details as well." He said that while officials have been asked to submit reports for each case, not all of them "will be accepted immediately upon receipt, and some findings are not convincing to me."

State-wide Cleanliness Drive and Staffing

The minister also announced a state-level cleanliness drive in hospitals on the 30th, aimed at improving hygiene standards across public healthcare institutions. The government aims to end the practice of patients lying on hospital floors by making the required arrangements, with additional posts to be created anywhere there is a shortage of doctors. (ANI)