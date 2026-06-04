Schools across Tamil Nadu reopened after a brief delay due to a heatwave. Education Minister Rajmohan welcomed students, inaugurated smart boards, and advised them on the importance of education, teachers, and parents for success.

Schools across Tamil Nadu reopened on Thursday after the summer vacation. The reopening comes after a brief three-day postponement from the originally scheduled June 1 date, following a decision by the state government in response to severe summer heat conditions that had affected children and families across the state.

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Tamil Nadu Education Minister Rajmohan welcomed the students on the first day of the academic year, wishing them the best for the year. Rajmohan distributed educational materials, inaugurated 21 digital smart boards and awarded prizes to the outstanding students in Chennai.

Minister's Advice to Students

Speaking to the students, Rajmohan shared a bond with his father and advised students to pursue education sincerely, as it has the capability to change one's life. "Welcome you all to this first day of the academic year. This school campus has missed you during these leave days, and it's happy to have you all back. In my childhood days in temple events, my father carried me on his shoulders to show the idol of god, now I realise that it's the god who carried me. Nutrition, Parents, teachers and education are very important to students' lives. Good education changes you, changes your family and then the nation," he said.

The Education Minister advised students to choose their friends wisely, make teachers their best friends, and share their experiences with parents. "Do choose your friend wisely. Your best friends should be your teachers. Do talk with your parents freely. Education must be made a celebration," he said.

State Sticks to Two-Language Policy

Rajmohan asserted that the new government will stick with the twin-language policy of the DMK government, requiring students to learn only Tamil and English, rejecting the three-language formula under the Central government's new education policy.

He also criticised the government for allegedly holding back funds, as the three-language policy is not being implemented in the state. "We are not going to change our policy on the Twin language learning policy. It's not acceptable not to release funds from the Union government for Tamil Nadu if the triple language policy is not implemented. If needed, we will go to Delhi on this issue," he said. (ANI)