Gujarat is developing Chhota Udepur into a sports equipment manufacturing hub, leveraging local bamboo resources and tribal skills. The initiative, to be showcased at Vibrant Gujarat 2026, aims to boost the rural economy and global market integration.

Gujarat is strengthening its position not only in industrial development but also in the sports sector. Alongside developing world-class sports infrastructure, the state is working to connect rural and tribal regions with sports-based economic opportunities. In this direction, the Sports Equipment Manufacturing Hub being developed in Chhota Udepur district is emerging as a unique model of inclusive and sustainable development.

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According to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), Central Gujarat, scheduled to be held on June 29 and 30, 2026, at GSFC University, Vadodara, the Sports Equipment Hub of Chhota Udepur will be showcased as a key investment opportunity. Investors will be introduced to the district's bamboo resources, skilled workforce, potential for cluster development, and opportunities for integration with global markets.

Harnessing Traditional Skills and Sustainable Resources

The main aim of this initiative is not just industrial development but also connecting tribal skills with global economic opportunities. By developing the entire value chain locally, from bamboo sourcing to product branding, Chhota Udepur can emerge as a manufacturing hub while creating local employment and promoting sustainable and self-reliant development. Chhota Udepur district has long been known for bamboo handicrafts, woodwork, and traditional craftsmanship. Now, efforts are being planned to transform these traditional skills into a hub for sports equipment manufacturing by integrating them with modern design, technology, and global market requirements, a release said.

Demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products is growing rapidly across the world. The use of bamboo and other natural materials is gaining momentum in products such as cricket bats, stumps, training equipment, outdoor game accessories, and various other sports goods. The district's abundant natural resources and the expertise of local artisans have the potential to convert this opportunity into a thriving industry.

Focus on Sustainability and Market Growth

A key feature of the Chhota Udepur model is its simultaneous focus on "Sustainable Manufacturing" and "Cultural Branding." Concepts such as bamboo-based products, lightweight materials, and recyclable components are increasingly gaining significance in the global sports industry. The global smart sports equipment market, estimated at USD 3.14 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent through 2030. Rapid growth is also being witnessed in segments such as sensor-based balls, smart rackets, and wearable fitness technologies.

The global sports equipment market was valued at approximately USD 407 billion in 2024. The sector is expected to continue growing steadily in the coming years. India currently manufactures more than 300 types of sports equipment. The country's sports equipment market reached an estimated value of USD 24.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at an annual rate of over 13 percent by 2030. In this context, the need for new manufacturing centres is increasing, and Chhota Udepur has the potential to become one of the key hubs.

Empowering Local Communities

The greatest beneficiaries of this initiative will be local youth, women, artisans, and micro and small enterprises. Participation of local communities will increase across the entire value chain, from raw material sourcing to manufacturing, design, packaging, branding, and marketing, the release further said.

Future Roadmap and Local Impact

A roadmap has also been prepared for developing facilities such as Sports Research Centres, Training Institutes, Sports Tourism Zones, and Green Manufacturing Units. At present, more than 5 lakh people are directly associated with the sports and sports apparel sector in India. In a district like Chhota Udepur, this sector can provide a new direction to local employment and the rural economy.

Gujarat's Broader Sports Vision

The State Government views sports not only as a means of competition or recreation but also as an important instrument of development. Through initiatives such as Khel Mahakumbh, in-school sports programmes, and modern training facilities for athletes, Gujarat is strengthening its sports culture. Participation in Khel Mahakumbh has increased from 16 lakh participants in 2010 to nearly 71 lakh during 2025-26. More than 1.21 lakh children are currently receiving sports training in over 230 schools across the state.

As per a release, in the State Budget for 2026-27, an allocation of ₹1,331 crore has been made for the sports sector. Additionally, with a view to hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, a special provision of over ₹1,278 crore has been planned for developing world-class sports infrastructure and modern transportation facilities.

World-Class Infrastructure Development

Facilities such as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the proposed Olympic Village at Bhat, Veer Savarkar Sports Complex at Naranpura, and the under-construction Athletics Stadium at Karai reflect the scale and ambition of Gujarat's sports development vision.

By combining traditional skills with modern industry and connecting local resources to global opportunities, the Chhota Udepur Sports Equipment Hub is set to become a new milestone in Gujarat's development journey, the release added. (ANI)