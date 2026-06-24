The father of a minor girl raped and murdered in Delhi's Mehrauli demanded the accused cab driver be hanged. The accused was arrested within six hours and later confessed. He was injured in an encounter while trying to flee police custody.

The father of the minor rape and murder victim on Wednesday demanded the strictest punishment for the accused and said he should be hanged to death.

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Speaking with ANI, the victim's father recounted the horrific incident and said they were sleeping on the footpath at night. "A man took my child away at 4:30 am. I heard my daughter scream. I got up and ran behind him. Then I called the police. After that, we had no idea where he went. Then, finally, the car of the accused was found in Gurugram," he said. "The accused in my daughter's case should be hanged. I am telling this with folded hands. I don't want him to live," he added.

Cab Driver Arrested and Confesses

Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested the cab driver for raping and murdering a girl in Delhi's Mehrauli area, with the arrest made within six hours of the crime. According to police, the accused kidnapped the girl around 5 am on Monday, while she was sleeping on a footpath with her family in Mehrauli. Police said the accused has confessed to dumping the girl's body on the Faridabad-Gurugram road.

Accused Shot During Escape Attempt

The accused was injured in an encounter with the Delhi Police on Tuesday. The accused reportedly attempted to flee from police custody while being taken to the crime scene. According to police officials, the incident occurred near the Delhi-Haryana border as the team was conducting a reconstruction of the crome. "The accused was being taken to the scene of the crime as part of our ongoing investigation," a senior police official stated. "During the transit, he made a sudden attempt to break free and escape. When challenged, he resisted, leading to an exchange where he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg."

The suspect was quickly subdued by the accompanying police team and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Investigation and Legal Action

The rape-muder incident has sparked widespread outrage. Offiicals used extensive CCTV footage from Mehrauli and routes leading into Haryana to identify the cab driver's vehicle. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).