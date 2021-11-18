Tamil Nadu rains: Schools, colleges in Chennai to remain shut on Friday

The Greater Chennai Corporation has warned citizens to stock up on food and supplies and stay away from bodies of water and low-lying areas.

The Chennai district collector has announced a vacation for schools and institutions on Friday in response to a red signal issued by the India Meteorological Department for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts. The Greater Chennai Corporation has warned citizens to stock up on food and supplies and stay away from bodies of water and low-lying areas. Since the early hours of the morning, heavy rain has been falling across coastal Tamil Nadu.

According to the IMD's latest forecast, most locations will have light to moderate rain on November 19, while Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh will witness very heavy rain. According to Puviarasan, Director of the MET Department in Chennai, all coastal districts are on red alert, with some districts on orange alert. The most recent bulletin from the Tamil Nadu meteorology agency states that the low-pressure region has strengthened into a depression. It is expected to reach the north-south Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast around Chennai early tomorrow morning.

According to the most current IMD figures, Tiruppur's Kundhalam and Dharampuram received the highest rainfall in the preceding 24 hours. Dharapuram had 13 centimetres of rain, while Kundhalam received 20 centimetres. Meanwhile, the Theni Region Collector declared that all schools and colleges in the district would be closed due to severe rain. Puducherry and Karaikal schools and institutions have also been shuttered.

The rain continued to fall on Chennai and its surrounding suburbs. Tambaram, Mylapore, Velachery, Ambattur, Saidapet, Chromepet, Royapetta, Parrys, Ekaathuthangal, Kotturpuram, and Adyar Marina have all received heavy rain. The National Disaster Management Force has dispatched two teams in Chennai and one each in Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram for relief and rescue activities.