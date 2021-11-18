  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu rains: Schools, colleges in Chennai to remain shut on Friday

    The Greater Chennai Corporation has warned citizens to stock up on food and supplies and stay away from bodies of water and low-lying areas. 

    Tamil Nadu rains Chennai Schools colleges to remain shut on Friday gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 5:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Chennai district collector has announced a vacation for schools and institutions on Friday in response to a red signal issued by the India Meteorological Department for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts. The Greater Chennai Corporation has warned citizens to stock up on food and supplies and stay away from bodies of water and low-lying areas. Since the early hours of the morning, heavy rain has been falling across coastal Tamil Nadu.

    According to the IMD's latest forecast, most locations will have light to moderate rain on November 19, while Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh will witness very heavy rain. According to Puviarasan, Director of the MET Department in Chennai, all coastal districts are on red alert, with some districts on orange alert. The most recent bulletin from the Tamil Nadu meteorology agency states that the low-pressure region has strengthened into a depression. It is expected to reach the north-south Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast around Chennai early tomorrow morning.

    According to the most current IMD figures, Tiruppur's Kundhalam and Dharampuram received the highest rainfall in the preceding 24 hours. Dharapuram had 13 centimetres of rain, while Kundhalam received 20 centimetres. Meanwhile, the Theni Region Collector declared that all schools and colleges in the district would be closed due to severe rain. Puducherry and Karaikal schools and institutions have also been shuttered.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight

    The rain continued to fall on Chennai and its surrounding suburbs. Tambaram, Mylapore, Velachery, Ambattur, Saidapet, Chromepet, Royapetta, Parrys, Ekaathuthangal, Kotturpuram, and Adyar Marina have all received heavy rain. The National Disaster Management Force has dispatched two teams in Chennai and one each in Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram for relief and rescue activities.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2021, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala models death case Man who followed Ansi Kabeer's car seeks protection from arrest

    Kerala models' death case: Man who followed Ansi Kabeer's car seeks protection from arrest

    CBSE ISCE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 SC quashes petition seeking hybrid exams gcw

    CBSE, ICSE Term 1 2022: SC quashes petition seeking hybrid mode; exams to be held with stricter precautions

    Gurugram Sadar Bazar gurudwara offers space to Muslims for namaz gcw

    A new hope arises as Gurugram's Sadar Bazar gurudwara offers space to Muslims for namaz

    India China Border Issue Diplomats try to end deadlock over disengagement

    India-China Border Issue: Diplomats try to end deadlock over disengagement

    Navjot Singh Sidhu not part of Channi jatha travelling to Kartarpur today to visit on Nov 20 gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu not part of Channi's 'jatha' travelling to Kartarpur today, to visit on Nov 20

    Recent Stories

    Official MV released of the Global sensational song "Are You Okay?" - vpn

    Official MV released of the Global sensational song "Are You Okay?"

    Kangana Ranaut is 'nachnewali'; Maharashtra minister takes dig at her for Mahatma Gandhi remarks (Read more) RCB

    Kangana Ranaut is 'nachnewali'; Maharashtra minister takes dig at her for Mahatma Gandhi remarks (Read more)

    Secret of Hina Khan's hair is out; check out her haircare routine SCJ

    Secret of Hina Khan's hair is out; check out her haircare routine

    Google to roll out new features speech-to-text Hinglish for Gpay Bill split more gcw

    Google to roll out new features; From speech-to-text and Hinglish for Gpay, Bill split & more

    Meet Katrina Kaif handsome bodyguard Deepak Singh his salary will make you envy RCB

    Meet Katrina Kaif’s handsome bodyguard Deepak Singh; his salary will make you envy

    Recent Videos

    US designates Pakistan China Iran Myanmar North Korea Russia Saudi Arabia as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    US designates Pakistan, China as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    Video Icon
    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    US Capitol rioter jacob chansley QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

    Video Icon
    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon