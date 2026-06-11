A major political development is unfolding in Tamil Nadu, with reports suggesting that Visakhan, actor and son-in-law of Rajinikanth, is likely to join K Annamalai’s new political party. The move has sparked fresh political speculation across the state.

A major political development has emerged from Chennai, with reports suggesting that Visakhan, son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth, is likely to join K Annamalai’s new political party. Visakhan is an actor and also serves as a director at a pharmaceutical company. He is married to Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya. His possible entry into active politics has triggered widespread discussion in Tamil Nadu’s political circles.

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Visakhan Expected To Join Annamalai’s Movement

According to reports, Visakhan is expected to join Annamalai’s public collective, marking a significant development amid growing speculation about Rajinikanth’s indirect support for Annamalai’s political initiative.

K Annamalai Launches New Political Movement

To recap, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai officially resigned from the party on June 5. Soon after, he launched a new political movement titled ‘We The Leaders’. The initiative has reportedly received a strong response, with nearly 13,85,763 people registering as members within 24 hours.

Annamalai’s Political Journey And Vision

Annamalai, a former civil servant, joined the BJP in 2020 and rose rapidly through the ranks, becoming state vice president and later state president within a year at the age of 37. He has described his new movement as the “next phase” of his political journey, inviting youth and citizens to participate in grassroots development across sectors such as education, health, and the environment.

Plans For Upcoming Elections

The movement allows citizens to register as volunteers through the ‘We The Leaders’ website. Annamalai has also indicated that the organisation will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, focusing on building a new generation of leaders through active public participation.