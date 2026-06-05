Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Karu Nagarajan has resigned from the party to join former state president K Annamalai's new political movement, saying Annamalai will emerge as the leader preferred by the people of Tamil Nadu.

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu continues to shift following the resignation of former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Karu Nagarajan also following in his footsteps. In a significant development, Karu Nagarajan on Friday officially resigned from the party to join Annamalai's new political movement.

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Speaking to reporters in Alandur, Nagarajan backed Annamalai, saying, "Annamalai will emerge as the leader preferred by the people of Tamil Nadu. Several BJP functionaries have voluntarily come forward and expressed their support for Annamalai along with me." Nagarajan expressed his decision to stand by the former state president, saying, "Former IPS officer Annamalai, who served as the BJP's state president and earned immense support from the people of Tamil Nadu, has resigned from the BJP... We have all decided to stand by him and support Annamalai's efforts."

Nagarajan Backs Annamalai's Leadership

Contrasting Annamalai's leadership style with that of previous state heads, Nagarajan highlighted his unique connection with the public. "Other leaders merely implemented what was directed from Delhi. Annamalai, however, was someone who directly spoke to the people and highlighted the shortcomings of the ruling government. He is a leader who enjoys significant public support. Even after being replaced as state president, he continued to work for the party for the past 18 months. He has now launched a new movement based on several ideas, including encouraging greater youth participation in politics," he said.

Widespread Support for New Movement

Regarding his own departure, Nagarajan confirmed that the move is part of a broader trend of support among local functionaries. "Lakhs of people are voluntarily coming forward to join this movement. We have decided to join Annamalai and extend whatever support we can to the organisation he has started, as he enjoys widespread public backing. We will send our resignation letters to the BJP leadership of our own accord... Several BJP functionaries have voluntarily come forward and expressed their support for Annamalai along with me."

Clarifying that their stance would be policy-driven, Nagarajan said, "Our politics will not be against Vijay personally. It may be against a Vijay-led government. Pointing out the mistakes of any government in power is a democratic responsibility."

Annamalai Explains Departure from BJP

Earlier today, Annamalai received a warm reception upon his return to Chennai, with a large number of supporters gathered at the Chennai airport to welcome him following the public announcement of his departure from the BJP.

The development comes after Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership earlier today and said he had been expressing differences of opinion with the party leadership for the past 18 months. He said he had informed the party about his decision earlier but was asked to continue till the elections were over, adding that he completed his responsibilities before stepping down.

Addressing the timeline of his decision, Annamalai clarified that his resignation was not a reactive or sudden move. Annamalai highlighted that his decision to step down was managed in consultation with the party high command, who requested he remain in his role until the conclusion of the recent election cycle. (ANI)