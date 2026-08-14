A Blinkit delivery rider went viral for an emotional video celebrating a Rs 500 tip, which greatly exceeded his daily earnings. After some users questioned the story's authenticity, the rider posted a follow-up reel.

A Blinkit delivery rider who became an internet sensation after sharing an emotional video about receiving a Rs 500 tip has now introduced the woman behind the generous gesture after some social media users questioned whether his viral reel was genuine.

The rider had first gone viral in June after posting a video shortly after completing a delivery. Sitting on his bike and visibly delighted, he held up a Rs 500 note given to him by a customer as a tip. The moment struck a chord online, with the original reel crossing more than 26 million views.

In the video, the rider had shown that his earnings for the day stood at just Rs 97, making the unexpected tip particularly meaningful to him. Thanking the customer, whom he referred to affectionately as “didi”, he said, “Thank you, didi. Even my earnings aren’t this much. This is the kind of earning I can make in two days.”

Watch the video here

However, as the video gained traction, some social media users questioned whether the emotional moment had been staged. The doubts prompted the Blinkit rider to post a follow-up reel to show his followers that the incident was real.

In a surprising coincidence, the same customer, identified as Geetika Sachdeva, placed another Blinkit order in Kurukshetra, Haryana, and the rider happened to receive the delivery. When he arrived at her home, he used the opportunity to introduce the woman who had given him the Rs 500 tip to his Instagram followers.

The rider explained that he wanted people to meet his “didi” because several viewers had claimed his earlier viral video was fake. He showed Geetika briefly in the follow-up reel, thanked her once again for her generosity and pointed out that the original video had crossed 26 million views.

Watch the video here

He also told Geetika about his Instagram account, which had around 16.3K followers. She followed his account and later left a comment on his post, adding another heartwarming chapter to the viral story.

What began as a small act of kindness during a routine delivery has now turned into a widely shared internet moment. The rider's latest video not only introduced the customer behind the Rs 500 tip but also addressed the doubts surrounding the original reel, giving followers a glimpse of the woman whose generosity had made his day.