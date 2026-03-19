The NGT has impleaded the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in an environmental case. It granted four weeks to several respondents, including ministries and states, to file replies. The matter is now listed for May 18, 2026.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Principal Bench in New Delhi on March 18 passed directions in an ongoing environmental matter, allowing the impleadment of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and granting time to various respondents to file their replies.

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CAQM Impleaded in Environmental Case

The bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava along with Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad, permitted the applicant's oral request to implead CAQM through its Member Secretary. The Tribunal directed that the cause title be amended accordingly and instructed the applicant to serve the newly added respondent, along with filing an affidavit of service at least one week before the next hearing.

Respondents Granted Time for Submissions

During the hearing, it was noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) had already filed an additional reply dated March 17, 2026. Meanwhile, counsel appearing for the Ministry of Power and the Central Electricity Regulatory Authority sought time to obtain instructions and file their responses, which the Tribunal granted, allowing four weeks for submission.

Similarly, the States of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh also requested additional time to file their replies, and the Tribunal granted them four weeks to do so. The applicant was given two weeks thereafter to file a rejoinder to the response submitted by MoEF&CC.

Procedural Steps and Next Hearing

The Tribunal further observed that the affidavit of service had not yet been placed on record, making it unclear whether all respondents had been duly served. In this regard, the applicant's counsel was permitted to verify the status of service and take fresh steps to serve any unserved respondents. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on May 18, 2026.