Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy dedicated the new Telugu year to farmers, promising to release Rythu Bharosa funds, waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, and replace the Dharani portal with Bhu Bharati to resolve land ownership issues for cultivators.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government is committed to the welfare of the farming community and is taking various measures to boost their income.

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Participating in "Sri Parabhava Nama " Ugadi celebrations on Thursday in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that the new Telugu year is being dedicated to the farmers' welfare. He said all efforts are being made to increase profitability in agriculture and farmers would be made 'King' by promoting agriculture as a lucrative profession.

Financial Support for Farmers

Stating that the government was providing a bonus in addition to remunerative price, the Chief Minister said that Rythu Bharosa funds will be released and deposited in farmers' accounts on March 22. The state government has already spent Rs 18,000 crores for 'Rythu Bharosa'.

To give a big relief to the farmers under debt, Revanth Reddy said that the government waived off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. It is a matter of pride that Telangana is the state with the lowest debt burden on farmers in the country, he said, adding that 70 per cent of the families in Telangana are dependent on agriculture.

Land Ownership Reforms

The Chief Minister highlighted that Bhu Bharati was introduced to resolve land ownership issues by removing the Dharani portal, which caused a lot of problems to the farmers about land ownership.

State Vision and Preparedness

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is moving ahead with the goal of positioning Telangana as a frontrunner among all states in the country.

The Chief Minister also said that the government keeps up its preparations to deal with any natural calamity.

Revanth Reddy prayed for prosperity of people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival. (ANI)