MP CM Mohan Yadav met the family of 8 victims of the Indore fire, calling it 'heart-breaking' and promising an investigation. The blaze started from an exploding EV charging point and was worsened by exploding gas cylinders, police said.

CM Yadav Offers Condolences

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with family members of the Indore fire incident, which claimed the lives of eight people and offered his condolences. CM Yadav described the incident as "heart breaking" and said that they stand firmly with the bereaved family in their hour of grief.

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"The incident that occurred in the Pugaliya family in a colony located at Bangali Chauraha in Indore is heart-breaking. Today, I met the family members. We all share in the pain of the immense tragedy that has happened with the Pugaliya family. I pray to the Almighty to grant a place to the departed souls at His feet and give strength to the family to overcome this profound grief," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Investigation Underway, Preventive Measures Promised

The CM further emphasised that an investigation into the matter was underway and the state government would take necessary measures so that such incidents would not be repeated in the future.

"An investigation into the incident is being conducted. Necessary steps will be taken after discussions with experts to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future," CM added in the post.

EV Charging Point Explosion Caused Blaze

On Wednesday early morning, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey house situated in the Brijeshwari Annexe residential locality in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district caused after an electric vehicle charging point expolded, spreading rapidly through the structure.

Police Commissioner Details Chain of Events

Earlier, Indore Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh informed about the chain of events that led to the incident. He said that it started from an EV charging point exploding while charging an electric vehicle, which was followed by explosions of "some" LGP cylinders.

"As per initial investigations, an electric vehicle was being charged outside the house, and the charging point exploded. After that, the fire then spread to the house from the car. We found that there were electronic locks in the building, so it seems that after the explosion, power cuts may occur and doors may be locked. It was a three-storey building, and more than 10 gas cylinders were also stored inside the house, some of which exploded. We also witnessed cylinder explosions between the time period of 4 am and 4:30 am," the police commissioner said.

He added that the fire tender team also checked the nearby houses and buildings as a precaution because too much heat was generated at the time of the blaze.

CM Appeals for Public Caution

Additionally, following the incident, CM Yadav also appealed to the public to observe necessary precautions while using facilities such as digital locks and EV charging points. (ANI)