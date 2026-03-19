A techie, Abhijitam Dubey, shared how he secured a job at an Abu Dhabi-based firm in 48 hours without a formal application. After facing rejections, he changed his strategy to focus on open-source contributions, and a single detailed comment on a GitHub issue led directly to a job offer.

A techie explained how a single GitHub remark helped him secure a job at an Abu Dhabi-based firm without ever formally applying, all in 48 hours. Abhijitam Dubey shared the account on X, detailing how it all started as a public job request but developed into an offer letter within weeks, thanks to tenacity, open-source contributions, and a sequence of unforeseen events. In his post, Dubey added, "A lot of people have been asking how I got into an Abu Dhabi-based startup without applying—and that too within 48 hours."

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Here's How It Happened?

He explained that he initially posted on X on February 3 that he needed a job, and by February 19, he had signed an offer letter. “In between? Pure chaos, rejection, and one random GitHub issue that changed everything,” he wrote.

He characterised the travel as everything but smooth. He claimed he had applied wherever he could, including LinkedIn, X, and cold outreach, but nothing was converting. Even after getting a reference and performing a presentation for a California-based firm, there were no results. Reflecting on the setback, he wrote, "The problem was clear: I lacked open-source contributions and work experience."

Instead of sticking with the same strategy, he opted to change gears. "So, I made a decision. Stop spraying applications. "Begin contributing," he said, outlining how he discovered a YC-backed open source project, cloned it, joined their Slack, and started studying the code.

After finding a problem he wished to work on, he remarked on it and then gave a thorough solution. "Two days later, on a Monday at 10 a.m., I messaged my whole strategy for solving it. Then I fell asleep," he wrote. When he awoke, something had changed.

“I woke up at 6pm to an email from the founder. I couldn't believe it. The email said: ‘Would you like to have a meeting and see if we can work together?’” From there, the process moved quickly but not without its own challenges. He described going into meetings on little to no sleep, including one with the company’s tech lead in Delhi.

Recounting the encounter, he said how the meeting took place at Blue Tokai, where he spent two hours presenting his ideas, which ranged from a chess app to an Excalidraw clone to a npm package.

Soon later, he received a message confirming that things were moving forward. The WhatsApp message said, "Tech lead has only positive things to say about you. "We will send you an offer letter shortly." The offer ultimately arrived at 3 a.m. "I did not sleep again. That Friday, I finally collapsed and slept for ten solid hours. On Monday, I started at the company," he wrote.

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He concluded by writing, “The job didn't come from a portal. It came from a single GitHub comment on a random Monday morning. Increase your surface area. You never know which door opens.”