Tamil Nadu: IT raids at houses of electricity board officials, contractors in Chennai

It is worth noting that earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted similar searches involving Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and other individuals, as part of a money laundering investigation spanning multiple cities.

The Income Tax (I-T) department has launched a series of raids, targeting approximately 40 locations in and around Chennai. These operations are linked to various companies and contractors involved in the supply of conveyor belts and related equipment to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDO).

The raids were initiated based on complaints of alleged tax evasion. The I-T officials have been conducting these extensive searches across several locations in Chennai, including areas such as Thoraipakkam, Pallikarnai, Neelangarai, Navalur, OMR, Ennore, and others since the early hours of the day.

The principal sessions court in Chennai, which also serves as the special court for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is expected to announce its decision on Minister V Senthil Balaji's bail application on September 20, 2023.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal and NR Elango are representing the minister, while Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan is representing the ED in the proceedings. During the hearing, allegations of malafide intentions in the ED's actions were raised, with claims that only Minister V Senthil Balaji had been implicated in the case.

Additionally, it was asserted that the Income Tax department had accepted the returns filed by the minister for an amount of Rs 1.34 crore, which the ED alleges to be proceeds of crime. Sibal further noted that during custodial interrogation, the ED had reportedly approached Balaji to join the BJP.