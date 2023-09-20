Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Socialist and Secular removed from Preamble of Constitution: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhur

    "We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern...Their (Modi government) intention is suspicious," Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

    Socialist Secular removed from Preamble of Constitution claims Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
    The Congress party has claimed that the words Secular and Socialist are missing from the Preamble of the Constitution handbook that was carried from the old to the new Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through the gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to emphasize the democratic essence.

    Giving a statement to news agency Asian News International, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular'. We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern...Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue..."

    Chowdhury had read from the Constitution in the new Parliament while targetting the Narendra Modi government. He notably recited the terms "socialist" and "secular" while reading the Preamble.

    On the opening day of the new Parliament building, Members of Parliament received a package comprising the Constitution of India, parliamentary-related books, a commemorative coin, and a stamp. These items were presented to the MPs in a gift bag.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the new Parliament complex on May 28. The second day of the special Parliament session was conducted in this newly inaugurated building.

    The transition to the new Parliament building also brought about uniform changes for the staff of both Houses. This includes chamber attendants, officers, security personnel, drivers, and marshals, all of whom will now be seen wearing new uniforms during the special session.

