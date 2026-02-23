Actor-politician Vijay slammed the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, calling it a 'fake model' and 'stand-up comedy.' At a Vellore rally, the TVK chief framed the electoral battle as a direct contest between his party and the DMK.

Vijay Slams DMK Govt as 'Fake Model', 'Stand-up Comedy'

Actor turned politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham (TVK) chief Vijay on Monday launched a sharp critique at the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) led Tamil Nadu government, accusing them of running a "fake model" administration and also mocked them as "stand-up comedy." Addressing a public rally in Vellore, Vijay remarked that the political fight in the state is between TVK and DMK, while emphasising that Tamil Nadu is Vijay, Vijay is Tamil Nadu", while drawing reference from the famous remarks from ex-Assam Chief Minister DK Baroah, in which he had said "India is Indira, Indira is India", hailing the politcal legacy of former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"In the Tamil Nadu elections, the competition is between Vijay and Stalin Sir. Tamil Nadu is Vijay, Vijay is Tamil Nadu. The war is between TVK and DMK. Today, there is a fake model government. A stand-up comedy state government is currently ruling in Tamil Nadu. This election will be a historic election, and it's a miracle election," Vijay said.

Accusations and Promises

He further urged people to vote for Vijay's party symbol, "whistle", while stressing people's right, adding that no one can snatch it away from them. Vijay also accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of making fake promises, vowing that he would meet every citizen in the state personally once his party forms government in the state.

"MK Stalin has given fake promises and is cheating people. After we (TVK) form a government in Tamil Nadu, I will personally meet everyone and go to every district and meet my people. This election is with the Tamil Nadu people and against the DMK government. The competition is between the Tamil Nadu people and Stalin sir. Our vote, our rights, no one can take away our votes. Our vote for the whistle symbol. We will never allow anyone to grab our votes, it's true," said Vijay.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Elections in Tamil Nadu are set to take place in the first half of this year, with the main battle between the DMK-led Secular Progressive alliance and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham-led National Democratic Alliance. The SPA consists of parties, including Congress, DMDK, and its alliance talks with MMK and MDMK are underway. On the other hand, apart from AIADMK, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the leading position in the NDA bloc, with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and several other parties part of the alliance.

Actor's Political Debut

Vijay, who retired from his acting career ahead of the elections, is making his debut in the political arena with his political outfit TVK. (ANI)