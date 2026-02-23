Karnataka Contractors Association President R Manjunath alleged 30% of state representatives are corrupt. He demanded the release of Rs 37,000 crore in pending dues and announced a massive protest by 35,000 contractors on March 6.

Karnataka Contractors Association President R Manjunath on Monday alleged that 30 per cent of the state's elected representatives are corrupt and said he is ready to provide a list with their names if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asks for it.

Speaking at the Press conference in Chitradurga, Manjunath said there is a pending amount of Rs 37,000 crores owed to contractors across the state and demanded immediate release of the funds.

"30 per cent of elected representatives of the state are corrupt. If CM asks, I am ready to give a list with their names," Manjunath said.

Contractors Criticise CM Over Unpaid Dues

The State Contractors Association President also criticised the Chief Minister for not resolving the pending payment issue despite holding multiple meetings. "There is a pending amount of Rs 37,000 crore of contractors across the state. Siddaramaiah should not say that the previous government did it. The government means everyone is responsible. The CM should release the pending money. The CM has already held many meetings. But to no avail," he said.

State-wide Protest Announced

Warning of a major protest, Manjunath announced that 35,000 contractors across Karnataka will stage a demonstration at Freedom Park on March 6 along with their families. "Therefore, on March 6, 35,000 contractors in the state will protest at Freedom Park with their families," he said.

Concerns Over Jal Jeevan Mission Delays

He also raised concerns about delays in Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) work and urged the state government to coordinate with the central government to release funds. "The JJM work is also being delayed; the government should talk to the Centre and release the money," he said.

The allegations come at a time when Karnataka politics is already witnessing intense debates over caste, governance, corruption, and financial management under the current Congress government.