The ECI has released the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, with the total electorate at 5.67 crore. This includes 2.89 crore female voters, 2.77 crore male voters, and 7,617 third gender voters, following the Special Intensive Revision 2026.

Final Electoral Roll 2026 Published

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday published the final electoral rolls for the state of Tamil Nadu following the completion of the enumeration exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release, the final electorate in the state is 5,67,07,380, which comprises 2,77,38,925 male voters, 2,89,60,838 female voters and 7,617 third gender voters. The number of electors belonging to the age group of 18-19 years is 12.51 lakh, while the electors marked as persons with disabilities are 4.63 lakh, and senior citizen electors (85+) are 3.99 lakh.

The Revision Process

As per the ECI, the revision was conducted in the state between October 27, 2025 and February 23, 2026, with January 1 as the qualifying date. As of October 27, the electoral roll had 6,41,14,587 enrolled voters. After the completion of the Enumeration Phase, the draft roll was published on December 19, 2025, having a total of 5,43,76,756 electors. Subsequently, during the period for filing claims and objections from December 19, 2025, to January 30, 2026, a total of 27.53 lakh eligible electors were added, while 4.23 lakh ineligible names were deleted. Following the disposal of claims and objections, the Final Electoral Roll, 2026, was published on February 23, 2026with a list of eligible electors. The release stated that claims and objections related to inclusion, deletion, and correction of entries were received and processed during the stipulated period, leading to the finalisation of the updated roll.

Constituency-wise Elector Data

Further, as per the final electoral roll, the Assembly Constituency with the highest number of electors is 27-Shozhanganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district with 5,36,991 electors (Male: 2,62,621; Female: 2,74,254; Third Gender: 116), followed by 6-Avadi Assembly Constituency of Thiruvallur district with 4,28,772 electors (Male: 2,09,662; Female: 2,19,035; Third Gender: 75). The lowest number of electors has been recorded in 18-Harbour Assembly Constituency in Chennai district with 1,16,896 electors (Male: 58,221; Female: 58,620; Third Gender: 55) with 16-Egmore (SC) Assembly Constituency of Chennai district reporting second lowest number of electors with 1,34,879 electors (Male: 65,677; Female: 69,149; Third Gender: 53).

Appeal Process for Electors

The release further states that an appeal against the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer can be preferred before the District Magistrate within 15 days under section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, read with Rule 27 of the Registration of the Electors Rules, 1960. If dissatisfied with the first appeal decision, a second appeal may be preferred before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the District Magistrate's order as per section 24(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, read with Rule 27 of the Registration of the Electors Rules, 1960.

Continuous Updation and Voter Services

Electors are requested to verify their names in the Electoral Roll and, if required, submit applications for inclusion (Form-6), correction (Form-8), or deletion (Form-7) through online or offline modes. First-time electors in the age of 18-19 years and existing electors who have applied for corrections or have shifted to Tamil Nadu will be issued EPICs through Speed Post to their registered residential address, the release noted.

The period of Continuous Updation is in operation from today onwards. All eligible citizens who have completed 18 years as on January 1, 2026, but do not find their names in the Electoral Rolls can apply either by visiting the respective offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and submitting Form-6, or by applying online or through the "Voter Helpline App" available in the Google Play Store or through BLOs during the continuous updation.

Voter Helpline Information

For any election-related clarification, the public may contact the dedicated toll-free helpline number 1950 uniformly across the State. The State Contact Centre is functioning in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer with the toll-free number 1800-4252-1950, the release stated. (ANI)