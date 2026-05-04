A subdued atmosphere enveloped the DMK headquarters on counting day as early trends showed the party slipping to third place. Actor Vijay's new party, TVK, outperformed expectations, with Vijay leading in two seats and potentially causing a major shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

A subdued mood set in at the DMK headquarters on counting day, with party cadres seen packing up even as early trends pointed to a strong showing by rivals. Tents were being taken down at Chennai's Anna Arivalayam after the party fell to a far third place in early trends. As initial leads held, workers were discreetly dispersing, dismantling the makeshift awning that had been set up at the party office, and removing chairs, all of which reflected rising unease inside the camp.

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Many of them broke down in front of cameras. They expressed disbelief that the new party led by actor Vijay managed to win more seats than the traditional party. Vijay himself is leading in both the seats from where he contested his first election - Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur. His entry into the electoral battlefield had turned the Tamil Nadu election into a triangular contest, with theAIADMK and BJP in one group and the DMK-led alliance in another group.

TVK Outperforms Expectations

According to early reports, TVK may be doing better than anticipated, closely behind the state's well-established Dravidian parties and even surpassing them in some areas. Early patterns indicated that Vijay had an edge in the seats of Perambur and Tiruchi (East).

TVK reduced the DMK's voting base while pushing the AIADMK to third place in certain areas. TVK is positioned to become a significant political force in Tamil Nadu if these trends continue, possibly displacing the AIADMK as the main opposition party.

A bipolar fight between the DMK and AIADMK has characterised Tamil Nadu's electoral environment for decades. On the other hand, TVK's early momentum suggests that the race may become three-cornered.

The ultimate result is still unknown because counting is still ongoing. However, the early patterns and apparent discomfort at the DMK headquarters point to a potential major realignment of Tamil Nadu's political balance.