Tamil Nadu: DVAC raids 57 places linked to ex-higher education minister, AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided 57 locations linked to AIADMK leader and former Education Minister KP Anbalagan and his kin on Thursday for having disproportionate assets to his known source of income. On Wednesday, the DVAC filed a complaint against Anbalagan, his wife Malliga, sons Sasi Mohan and Chandra Mohan, and daughter-in-law Vaishnavee Chandramohan.

He is the sixth former AIADMK Minister to be raided by the DVAC since the DMK came to power. Since 2001, the former Minister has been elected five times as MLA from the Palacode Constituency. Between 2001 until 2006, he was also the Minister of Municipal Administration, Rural Development, and State Information. From 2016 until 2021, he was also the Minister of Higher Education.

The raids are being carried out in connection with accusations of amassing excessive fortune during his tenure as minister from 2016 to 2021. According to DVAC's allegation, they discovered that the former minister had amassed fortune worth 11.3 crore more than his wage. The FIR read: "Between April 2016 and March 2021, while serving as Minister of Higher Education, he bought and owned moveable and immovable assets in his name, the names of his family members, and other names that were disproportionate to his known sources of income."

According to the reports, N Krishnamoorthy petitioned the Madras High Court for orders directing DVAC to conduct an investigation into his petition in which he alleges that KP Anbalagan has amassed wealth in his name and the names of his family members and others that is disproportionate to their known sources of income.

