Tamil Nadu govt issues fresh guidelines for Jallikattu events, only 150 spectators or 50% of seating capacity

Meanwhile, university semester exams in the state slated for later this month have been deferred indefinitely due to the Covid-19 situation in Tamil Nadu.

Amid the sharp spike in the Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued guidelines for Jallikattu events. According to the order issued by the authorities, only 150 spectators or 50% of seating capacity (whichever is less) will be allowed. Full vaccination or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours is a must to attend the event.

Earlier, the district administration in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur, had banned the conduct of Jallikattu events, ahead of Pongal festival, as part of safety measures. According to a report published in The Hindu, a large group of Jallikattu enthusiasts gheraoed the Vellore Collectorate a few days ago, seeking permission from Collector P Kumaravel Pandian, to organise the event during the festival.

“During the pandemic, such large public events are automatically banned to prevent the spread of the infection. Special health and police teams were formed to check any violations on Covid-19 norms,” Ranipet Collector D Bhaskara Pandian told The Hindu.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said the decision has been taken in consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin who was keen about students’ welfare. “All university exams are being deferred indefinitely due to the surging covid numbers. The revised schedule will be announce later,” he told reporters. Presently, colleges are closed for study holidays and if there are complaints of any institution remaining open, they will be asked to close down, he added.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 12,895 new Covid-19 cases while its active infections touched 51,335.

A total of 12 people succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36,855. As many as 1,808 people have been recuperated from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 27,12,096 in the state.