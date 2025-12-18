A Delhi NIA court convicted Zahoor Ahmad Pir and Nazeer Ahmad Pir for harbouring LeT terrorist Bahadur Ali, who infiltrated India in 2016. The duo was found guilty under UAPA for terror conspiracy and supporting a terror organisation.

The Special NIA Court at Patiala House Court in Delhi, on Thursday, convicted two accused persons, namely, Zahoor Ahmad Pir and Nazeer Ahmad Pir, for providing shelter and logistics support to Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Bahadur Ali, who is a Pakistani.

Background of the Terror Plot

Ali, alongwith other terrorists, had infiltrated into India to commit terror attacks in India in the wake of the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016. NIA had lodged a case in July 2016 for conspiracy to commit terror attacks in India.

Details of the Conviction

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma convicted Zahoor Ahmad Pir and Nazeer Ahmad Pir under sections 18, 19 and 39 of UAPA. The court held them guilty of terror conspiracy, harbouring a member of a terror organisation and supporting a terror organisation.

While convicting the accused persons, the court said that the prosecution had proved the allegations against the accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt. The court also said that there is no evidence suggesting innocence on the part of the accused persons.

The court has now listed the matter for arguments on sentencing on January 8.

It was alleged that the duo were involved in a conspiracy, harbouring and providing support to terrorist Bahadur Ali. He had infiltrated India alongwith other terrorists who were killed in an operation by the security forces. Thereafter, he was given shelter, food, and logistics support by the convict persons. They supported Bahadur Ali, despite the knowledge of the fact that he was a member of LeT, which is a banned terror organisation, the agency alleged.

Terrorist Bahadur Ali's Guilty Plea

In March 2021, Bahadur Ali had pleaded guilty at the time of the framing of charges. He was convicted and awarded a 10-year jail sentence for conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, etc. (ANI)