AAP's Anurag Dhanda criticised the BJP government for changing the MGNREGA scheme, calling it a policy to 'eliminate the poor'. He warned of nationwide protests. The Lok Sabha passed a new bill to replace MGNREGA, enhancing it to 125 days.

AAP Slams MGNREGA Changes as Anti-Poor Policy

Aam Aadmi Party National Media Incharge Anurag Dhanda on Thursday said that the changes being made to the MGNREGA scheme reflect the BJP's policy of eliminating the poor and handing over all the country's money to the rich. He mentioned that the government are furthering the same policy and is reducing the central government's contribution from 100 per cent to 60 per cent. "I think the changes made to the MNREGA scheme reflect the BJP's policy of eliminating the poor and handing over all the country's money to the rich. This seems to be furthering that same policy. You are reducing the central government's contribution from 100 per cent to 60 per cent," he said.

He also mentioned that the Centre's decision is against the labourers, which will lead to the withdrawal of the poor by the central government. There will be strong protests against it nationwide. "You are saying that during the harvest season, it's not compulsory. The scheme can be paused for two months during that time. If you wanted to increase something, you should have increased the honorarium. This is also like the farmers' issue. Just as they had to withdraw those decisions, this decision taken against the labourers and the poor will also have to be withdrawn by the central government. There will be strong protests against it throughout the country," he said.

Viksit Bharat Bill Replaces MGNREGA

The Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill, 2025 on Thursday, replaced MGNREGA with a new statutory framework aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047. The employment guarantee is enhanced to 125 days per rural household, strengthening income security and linking wage employment with durable rural infrastructure across 4 priority areas. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had earlier introduced the bill, moved it for consideration and passing. Lok Sabha today passed the Bill after heated discussion with the opposition demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to the Standing Committee, even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly defended the Bill, calling it a decisive step towards achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

New Framework Focuses on Planning and Partnership

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, it will strengthen decentralised planning through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans and integrate it nationally through the Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack. The shift to normative funding and a centrally sponsored structure improves predictability, accountability, and Centre-State partnership. (ANI)