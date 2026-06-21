Two women died and dozens were hospitalised after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood export unit in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur. VP CP Radhakrishnan expressed grief. CM C Joseph Vijay announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia and ordered a probe.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths of two women in an ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood export processing unit in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

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In a post on X, the Vice President said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood export unit in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy and complete recovery of those undergoing treatment. My thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult time." Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood export unit in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy and complete recovery of those undergoing treatment. My thoughts are… — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) June 21, 2026

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred at a private seafood export processing unit in Kannigaiper village near Periyapalayam, where an unexpected ammonia gas leak in the production section affected dozens of workers. According to an official statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, 64 workers, including 60 women and four men, were impacted by the leak. Two women lost their lives, while several others were hospitalised for treatment.

Among the affected workers, 15 were admitted to government hospitals for intensive medical observation, while 23 were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospitals. Another 24 workers were admitted to private hospitals and remained under observation.

State Government's Response

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed shock and sorrow over the tragedy and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also ordered the formation of a three-member committee comprising officials from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Directorate of Public Health to investigate the incident. The panel has been directed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.

Rescue and Relief Operations

Authorities have also launched rescue, relief and monitoring operations at the site, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel deployed to assist local administration and ensure public safety. (ANI)