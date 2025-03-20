user
user

Aeva Stock Rips On Q4 Beat, Better-Than-Expected Guidance: Retail Turns Bullish

The company said it has been added to the development program of a top 10 global passenger automobile company to work on a next-generation production platform.

Aeva Stock Rips On Q4 Beat, Better-Than-Expected Guidance: Retail Turns Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) shares ripped over 16% in Wednesday’s regular trading session after the company’s fourth-quarter results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Aeva reported a loss of $0.49 per share, while the consensus was for a loss of $0.57. During the same period a year earlier, the company posted a loss of $0.59 per share.

As for the topline, Aeva’s revenue in Q4 stood at $2.7 million, ahead of an estimated $2.47 million, growing nearly 69% year-on-year from $1.6 million a year earlier.

For the fiscal year 2024, Aeva’s loss per share narrowed to $2.17 from $2.54 in 2023. Its revenue more than doubled to $9.1 million from $4.3 million in 2023.

Aeva has now beaten Wall Street expectations in each of the past four quarters.

It guided for revenue in the range of $15 million and $18 million in 2025, ahead of an estimated $14.48 million.

The company said it has been added to the development program of a top 10 global passenger automobile company to work on a next-generation production platform – the company will manufacture multiple vehicle lines using this platform.

“With our 4D LiDAR’s unique combination of performance, maturity and scalability, we believe 2025 is the year where Aeva will be in a strong position to further drive the automotive and industrial automation markets transition to FMCW and deliver a year of record revenues with significant growth, while reducing our spend,” Aeva CEO Soroush Salehian.

FMCW, or frequency-modulated continuous wave, is a radar technology that uses a linear waveform to transmit a signal.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Aeva turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with message volume at ‘high’ levels.

AEVA retail sentiment.jpg AEVA sentiment and message volume March 20, 2025, as of  12:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks the stock will “skyrocket very soon!”

Aeva’s stock has fallen nearly 35% year-to-date.

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Aeva is $5.47, implying a 76% upside from current levels. Of the four brokerage calls, three are either ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while one has a ‘Hold’ rating.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Accenture Analyst Cuts Price Target Ahead Of Q2 Results With DOGE, Macro Uncertainty In Mind – But Retail Is Extremely Bullish

Accenture Analyst Cuts Price Target Ahead Of Q2 Results With DOGE, Macro Uncertainty In Mind – But Retail Is Extremely Bullish

Autodesk Says Willing To Review Starboard Slate As Proxy War Heats Up: Retail Mood Worsens

Autodesk Says Willing To Review Starboard Slate As Proxy War Heats Up: Retail Mood Worsens

Gilead Stock Wobbles On Federal HIV Funding Cut Buzz, But Retail And Analysts Stay Unfazed

Gilead Stock Wobbles On Federal HIV Funding Cut Buzz, But Retail And Analysts Stay Unfazed

CrowdStrike Analyst Dismisses Alphabet-Wiz Threat, But Retail Sees Some Risks

CrowdStrike Analyst Dismisses Alphabet-Wiz Threat, But Retail Sees Some Risks

AMD Reportedly Ships 200K Units Of Latest Flagship GPU In Less Than A Month Of Launch, Exec Calls Demand ‘Unprecedented’ – Retail Sentiment Edges Up

AMD Reportedly Ships 200K Units Of Latest Flagship GPU In Less Than A Month Of Launch, Exec Calls Demand ‘Unprecedented’ – Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on March 20 2025: Rate goes up AGAIN for 22k, 24k gold; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 20: Rate goes up AGAIN for 22k, 24k gold; Check

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Central government employees' DA hike: Finance ministry rules out merger with basic pay AJR

Central govt employees' DA hike: Finance ministry rules out merger with basic pay

BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water shk

BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water

BREAKING: Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report shk

Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon