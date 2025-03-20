FIR against Vijay Devarakonda, Rana Daggubati, 23 other celebrities for promoting illegal betting apps

Read Full Article

Telangana police have filed an FIR against 25 celebrities and influencers, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps. The FIR was registered at the Miyapur police station in Hyderabad, based on a petition filed by Phanindra Sarma, a 32-year-old businessman.

According to the FIR, the actors and media influencers have been charged under sections 318(4), 112, r/w 49 of Bharat Nyay Sanhita, Section 4 of TSGA and Section 66-D of Information Technology Act.

Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj have been named for promoting Junglee Rummy, Vijay Devarakonda for promoting A23, Manchu Lakshmi for Yolo 247, Praneetha for Fairplay and Nidhi Agarwal for Jeet Win.

They have been accused of promoting betting apps and websites through pop-up ads.

Also read: 'Jagan Reddy thought he was Andhra's Saddam Hussain': Nara Lokesh slams ex-CM over Rushikonda 'Sheeshmahal'

Latest Videos