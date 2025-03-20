Buying gold this festive season? Beware of THESE jewelry scams

Business
You should keep a few things in mind when buying gold. Otherwise, getting cheated is certain.
Haste is not good when it comes to buying gold. First, be sure to know the price of gold in the market that day.
Gold is mostly sold in the form of 22, 20, 18 carats. When buying jewelry, be sure to know how many carats it is. The price of the jewelry depends on the carat.
Check the BIS hallmark for gold purity. The government has made hallmarking mandatory for gold jewelry from April 1, 2023.
The government has made three things mandatory on hallmark jewelry: BIS mark, purity grade (carat), and 6-digit HUID code.
Making charges vary depending on the time and effort taken to make the jewelry, the quality of the gems, and the design.
By bargaining with the jewelry dealer about the making charge, you can greatly reduce the price of your jewelry. It is also good to know about GST.
