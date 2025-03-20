user
user

PHOTOS: Malaika Arora trolled for wearing bralette plunging gown at event; read comments

Malaika Arora was spotted at an event in Mumbai last night. She was seen in a bralette black outfit. People are commenting heavily after seeing her viral photos. Some praised her, while others made fun of her.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

Malaika Arora was also seen at an awards show in Mumbai last night. On this occasion, Malaika captivated everyone with her style. She was also seen winking while posing.

article_image2

Malaika Arora was seen in a bralette black outfit at the event. Malaika looked amazing in this leg-cut dress. She gave killer poses to the photographers.


article_image3

Malaika Arora's bralette outfit photos are going viral on social media. Some liked Malaika's look, while others trolled her a lot.

article_image4

Seeing Malaika Arora, one wrote - Oh God... she won't improve. Another wrote - That's why they say Munni got a bad name. One said - Now I know why Arjun Kapoor was crazy about her.

article_image5

Regarding Malaika Arora, one wrote - She is feeling proud of herself, crazy. One said - At this age, our grandmothers sit at home. Similarly, others also commented.

article_image6

Seeing Malaika Arora, some also praised her a lot. One wrote - So gorgeous even at this age. Another wrote - Hot and glamorous. One said - Looking at her, you can't tell her age.

