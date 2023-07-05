Delhi shocker: Firing at Tis Hazari court after arguments among lawyers | Watch

The firing incident was condemned by the chairman of Bar Council of Delhi KK Manan who asserted that detailed inquiry will be launched into the matter. He further said that no lawyer can use weapons like this in the court premises.

In a shocking incident, firing of guns was reported from the Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Wednesday after some lawyers engaged in heated arguments. The police reached the spot on time and no injuries were reported in the firing incident.

The firing incident was condemned by the chairman of Bar Council of Delhi KK Manan who asserted that detailed inquiry will be launched into the matter. He further said that no lawyer can use weapons like this in the court premises.

Speaking to reporters, KK Manan said, "Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises."

Shortly after the news of firing incident broke, the Delhi Police shared a detailed statement providing information of the incident.

In a statement, the police said, "A firing incident was reported around 1335 hrs today, at PS Subzi Mandi. When Police team reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured. The situation is normal. Legal action being initiated."