Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi shocker: Firing at Tis Hazari court after arguments among lawyers | Watch

    The firing incident was condemned by the chairman of Bar Council of Delhi KK Manan who asserted that detailed inquiry will be launched into the matter. He further said that no lawyer can use weapons like this in the court premises.

    Delhi shocker: Firing at Tis Hazari court after arguments among lawyers WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, firing of guns was reported from the Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Wednesday after some lawyers engaged in heated arguments. The police reached the spot on time and no injuries were reported in the firing incident.

    The firing incident was condemned by the chairman of Bar Council of Delhi KK Manan who asserted that detailed inquiry will be launched into the matter. He further said that no lawyer can use weapons like this in the court premises.

    NCP split: Ajit Pawar's camp in show of strength with 40 MLAs; 10 for Sharad Pawar

    Watch the video here:

    Speaking to reporters, KK Manan said, "Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises."

    Shortly after the news of firing incident broke, the Delhi Police shared a detailed statement providing information of the incident.

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station | WATCH

    In a statement, the police said, "A firing incident was reported around 1335 hrs today, at PS Subzi Mandi. When Police team reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured. The situation is normal. Legal action being initiated."

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    NCP split: Ajit Pawar's camp in show of strength with 40 MLAs; 10 for Sharad Pawar AJR

    NCP split: Ajit Pawar's camp in show of strength with 40 MLAs; 10 for Sharad Pawar

    Fake LSD stamp case: Kerala High Court quashes FIR against beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny anr

    Fake LSD stamp case: Kerala High Court quashes FIR against beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station WATCH AJR

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station | WATCH

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with several corrections to High Court in Kerala anr

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with 9 corrections to HC

    Karnataka monsoons: Heavy rainfall predicted for next 24 hours, red alert for coasts vkp

    Karnataka monsoons: Heavy rainfall predicted for next 24 hours, red alert for coasts

    Recent Stories

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Indian team meets Sir Garfield Sobers, Rohit and Kohli share light-hearted moments osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Indian team meets Sir Garfield Sobers, Rohit and Kohli share light-hearted moments

    Kheloyar supports responsible gaming! Read on to find out more...

    Kheloyar supports responsible gaming! Read on to find out more...

    The Witcher to Resident Evil - 7 shows and movies based on video games MSW

    The Witcher to Resident Evil - 7 shows and movies based on video games

    Masala Dosa: 7 easy steps to make traditional dosa RBA

    Dosa: 7 easy steps to make traditional Masala Dosa

    Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 6 MAJOR differences you should know gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: 6 MAJOR differences you should know

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon