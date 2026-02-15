CRPF Jawans in Jammu expressed their support for the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Confident in a win, they backed skipper Suryakumar Yadav and other key players to lead the team to victory in the high-voltage clash.

CRPF Jawans Cheer for Team India

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans on Sunday cheered for the Indian cricket team as they face Pakistan in a high-octane T20 World Cup match. Speaking with ANI, CRPF Jawan exuded confidence in India's victory with a magnificent performance from skipper Suryakumar Yadav. "This is a high-voltage match, which is watched widely across the world. First, they (Pakistan) were making excuses for not playing the match, and then they cheated by eliminating Bangladesh... Suryakumar Yadav will perform well as a batsman, and Jasprit Bumrah will be effective with the ball... India will definitely win," he said.

Another CRPF Jawan said, "We don't usually have time, and we have a strict duty. But today we are here to cheer team India to win. We have lost only one match to Pakistan, otherwise we have a record of winning all matches. Even today, we are 100% hopeful that India will win. We have high hopes for Abhishek, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dubey, who are playing very well. Hardik Pandya performs very well against Pakistan, and we have the same hopes today."

Pakistan Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl

Pakistan has won the toss and will field against India in their Group A clash at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The high-voltage encounter between India and Pakistan is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said, "We want to bowl first. It looks a bit tacky, but we feel it will help the bowlers in the first few overs, so we want to use it. We are relaxed in our group and excited for this challenge. The ground than SSC, and the pitch is slower than SSC. Same team for us," as quoted by Cricbuzz.

India's Dominant Head-to-Head Record

The arch-rivals have faced each other eight times in T20 World Cup history. The Men in Blue have secured seven victories, while Pakistan has won only one game. Overall, both sides have faced each other 16 times in T20I cricket. India has clinched 13 wins, while the Men in Green have secured three.

Group A Standings

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far and have won their respective fixtures. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side currently tops Group A with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, while Pakistan are placed second with four points and an NRR of +0.932. (ANI)