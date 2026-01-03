Tripura University hosted a Swadeshi Medical Camp on Babu Genu's martyrdom day. Featuring Ayurveda & Yoga, the event urged youth to practice Swadeshi to strengthen the economy, with over 500 people benefiting from free medical consultations.

A Swadeshi Medical Camp was organised at Tripura University to mark the martyrdom day of Babu Genu, regarded as the first martyr of the Swadeshi movement, reaffirming the relevance of indigenous values in contemporary India. The camp, which featured expert medical teams specialising in Ayurveda and Yoga, witnessed wide participation from students, faculty members, staff and local residents.

A Call to Embrace Swadeshi for a Stronger Economy

Addressing the inaugural session on Friday, Prof Bhagwati Prasad Sharma, Chairman of UNESCO MGIEP, strongly appealed to people to cultivate patriotism by respecting the labour of Indian workers and consciously choosing products made in the country. He urged the youth to practise Swadeshi in their daily lives, stating that it would help build a stronger economy and accelerate India's journey towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Speaking to ANI, Prof Sharma said that pride in being Indian should also reflect in the acceptance and use of domestically manufactured products, along with other measures aimed at strengthening the spirit of a New Bharat.

Rediscovering Indigenous Systems

In his address, Acting Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University Prof Shyamal Das said that India has begun rediscovering the strength of Swadeshi and is progressing rapidly by embracing indigenous systems. Paying tribute to Babu Genu, he said innumerable sacrifices were made to awaken the national spirit of Swadeshi. He added that initiatives such as Swadeshi medicine and the Indian Knowledge System are guiding the nation towards reclaiming its role as Vishwaguru.

Honouring Sacrifice with a Swadeshi Pledge

University Registrar Prof Deepak Sharma recalled that Babu Genu laid down his life in 1930 while opposing the trade of foreign cloth. He said remembering such sacrifices inspires not only the use of Swadeshi products but also the adoption of a Swadeshi mindset rooted in Indian values. On the occasion, he administered a Swadeshi Pledge to research scholars, students, faculty members, officers and staff, following which the auditorium echoed with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Swadeshi."

Ayurvedic Consultations and Free Medicines

The camp was jointly organised by Tripura University, the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Agartala Centre, and the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch.

Dr Vimal Tiwari, In-charge of the CCRAS Agartala Centre, along with his team, provided Ayurvedic consultations and distributed free medicines to university stakeholders and residents of nearby villages. Highlighting the importance of Ayurveda, he said the centuries-old medical system addresses diseases at their roots and advised people to align their daily routines with natural solar cycles.

Legacy of Patriotism and Camp's Impact

Dr Manojba Roy of the Tripura University Health Centre spoke on the life and sacrifice of Babu Genu and urged the youth to draw lessons of patriotism from his legacy.

More than 500 people benefited from the medical camp. Finance Officer Shri Debasish Pal and other academicians were also present on the occasion. (ANI)