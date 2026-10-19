Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that the government has generated nearly Rs 6,000 crore in revenue over the last five years through scrap disposal under the Swachhata campaign, which he said has evolved into a mass movement since 2014.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the government has generated nearly Rs 6,000 crore or more in revenue over the past five years through scrap disposal under the Swachhata campaign, highlighting how effective waste management has contributed to the government exchequer.

Speaking to the media on Swachhata Campaign 6.0, Singh said the initiative, launched following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise to power in 2014, has evolved into a mass movement. "Shortly after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi initiated this from the Red Fort... It soon evolved into a mass movement, and we have continued to carry it forward each year, building upon our previous experiences. About 6 years ago, it was decided that we should conduct a dedicated cleanliness campaign for one month,” he said.

Operational Framework and Revenue Generation

Outlining the specific operational framework and temporal scope observed across government ministries, Singh further said, “The period chosen for this, from October 2nd (Gandhi Jayanti) to October 31st (Patel Jayanti), has been observed for the past six years. This year marks the 6th edition of the cleanliness campaign (Swachhata Campaign 6.0). The initiative is assessed periodically, and insights from previous campaigns are used to introduce new dimensions.”

“We have learned how to manage this waste effectively, ensuring it does not go to waste but is instead converted into revenue by bringing it to the market. Over the past 5 years, through the collection of scrap, we have managed to contribute nearly Rs 6,000 crore or even more to the government exchequer,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Special Campaign 6.0 Drive

Earlier in October, as part of the ongoing Special Campaign 6.0 for Institutionalising Swachhata and Minimising Pendency (SCDPM 6.0), the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) organised a dedicated one-day cleanliness and pendency disposal drive on 14 October 2026.

According to a press release, the drive was a part of the Implementation Phase of the Campaign, being observed from 2 October to 31 October 2026. It aims to promote workplace cleanliness, improve the use of office space and expedite the disposal of pending matters, including references and other identified pendencies. All Divisions and Sections of the Ministry actively participated in the Campaign and took steps to ensure the timely completion of planned activities. To encourage grassroots-level participation, 14 October 2026 has also been designated for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)/Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) across the country to undertake dedicated campaign activities. (ANI)