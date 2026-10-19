Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0 has covered over 8.34 lakh cleanliness sites, generating Rs 491.28 crore from scrap disposal, a significant increase from the previous year, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The campaign has also freed 116 lakh sq ft of space.

Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0 has covered 8,34,509 cleanliness campaign sites and generated Rs 491.28 crore through scrap disposal as of October 19, registering a significant improvement over the corresponding period of last year's campaign, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

Reviewing the progress of the campaign, Singh said the number of cleanliness campaign sites covered had increased 3.03 times from 2,75,432 during the corresponding period of Special Campaign 5.0 in 2025. He said revenue generated through scrap disposal rose to Rs 491.28 crore from Rs 304.72 crore, while 116 lakh square feet of space had been freed, compared to 113.12 lakh square feet last year.

Key Contributors and Achievements

Among the major contributors, the Department of School Education and Literacy reported 4,15,353 cleanliness campaign sites, while the Ministry of Railways generated Rs 425.06 crore through scrap disposal as of October 19. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has also freed 1,200 square feet of space on a single floor of its office premises as part of the campaign, reflecting efforts to optimise office space in line with functional requirements.

Campaign Evolution and Directives

Singh said the campaign builds on the experience of previous editions, with the objective of improving performance each year. "What began with the clearance of physical files has expanded to cover electronic files, e-waste management and the disposal of obsolete materials, with revenue generation through scrap disposal emerging as an important component."

He urged Secretaries to ensure wider participation in Special Campaign 6.0 by extending activities to field offices and establishments across the country. Singh also called for dedicated one-day cleanliness drives across offices and establishments, alongside sustained efforts to improve cleanliness and dispose of obsolete materials effectively.

Broader Objectives and Awareness

The campaign also focuses on clearing pending references and public grievances, reviewing physical and electronic files, and freeing up office space for productive use. Singh underscored the need to create greater public awareness about cleanliness, responsible waste disposal and recycling, and emphasised scientific management of e-waste and the promotion of technologies for reusing and recycling waste, including applications involving used cooking oil and plastic.

Review Meeting Highlights

During the review meeting, the Secretary, DARPG, presented the campaign's progress across Ministries, Departments and their field establishments.

Focus on Green Initiatives and Space Optimisation

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) informed the meeting that it had adopted electric vehicles for departmental use, contributing to the objectives of Swachhata and Special Campaign 6.0. The Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, highlighted the need to assess office space in terms of “utility versus availability” to ensure its optimal utilisation.

Singh further urged all secretaries to adopt this approach while reviewing space in their respective Ministries and Departments, ensuring that available space is aligned with actual functional requirements. He also asked the secretaries to share successful initiatives and best practices with DARPG and other Ministries and Departments to facilitate the wider adoption and replication of effective models.

The meeting was attended by DARPG Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma, DoPT Secretary Rachna Shah, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Umesh V Waghmare, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary Srinivasa Kumar Tummala, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research Secretary N. Kalaiselvi, and Department of Biotechnology Secretary Rajesh Sudhir Gokhale. Other Secretaries to the Government of India joined virtually.

Special Campaign 6.0 is being implemented from October 2 to October 31, with activities continuing until the end of the month. (ANI)