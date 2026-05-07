Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal condemned the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide, Chandra, in West Bengal. Adhikari called it a 'pre-planned murder' and urged for peace. An eyewitness reported the attack was at point-blank range.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday condemned the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandra, and said violence has no place in politics. In a post on X, Sibal referred to the killing of Adhikari's key aide and condemned political violence. "Suvendu. Key aid Chandranath shot dead. Violence has no place in politics," Sibal posted. Chandra was allegedly shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

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Adhikari Calls It 'Pre-Planned Murder'

Earlier, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also termed the killing of his personal assistant a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and urged the party workers to maintain peace, assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice. He condemned the incident and told the reporters that Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar had talked to the family of the deceased. Adhikari told reporters, "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what the DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and a murder was fully planned. The police initiated an investigation. We are grieving and are at lack of words for condemning this incident. Our entire leadership from Delhi has taken information about this. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar talked to the family (of the deceased) and the police. Various leaders and chosen MLAs have come here from their regions. The police have found some evidence, and they will investigate. This is the result of 15 years of Maha-Jungle Raj. BJP will start the cleansing work of the goons here."

Investigation and Eyewitness Account

Meanwhile, according to the eyewitness of the incident, the attack appeared to be "pre-planned" as the gunshots fired at Chandra Rath were from point-blank range.

West Bengal Police have seized a vehicle in connection with the probe into the alleged murder of Chandra.

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered from the spot of the incident near Madhyamgram. (ANI)