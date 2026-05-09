Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP CM. Five other BJP leaders were inducted into the cabinet. The BJP secured a massive 207-seat victory in the 2026 Assembly polls, ousting the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet as Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the state's first BJP Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the grand swearing-in ceremony held in Kolkata.

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Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, and other leaders also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Suvendu Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal.

Election Results and Adhikari's Key Wins

Earlier, on May 4, Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur showed Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes.

Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat.

According to the data displayed on the ECI official website. Suvendu Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round.

BJP's Historic Mandate Ends TMC's 15-Year Rule

BJP won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase II of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic political shift, ending Mamata Banerjee's long dominance and bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a commanding 206 seats. This marks a major blow to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which secured only 80 seats - a steep decline.