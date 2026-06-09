Suvendu Adhikari hit out at the TMC for not implementing central schemes in West Bengal. He stated that the BJP has started pending work, including the census, and has implemented schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for not implementing several schemes launched by the central government in West Bengal.

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At a press conference, Adhikari said that the BJP in West Bengal have started to complete some pending work in the State. "There were some pending works here, which should have been done in the interest of the country, and we have done them. There is no connection between the census and politics; the previous government had stopped it. We have started it," he said.

Central Schemes Implemented

Further, the West Bengal Chief Minister highlighted several schemes, such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Annapurna scheme, and Jal Jeevan Mission, which have been implemented in the country for the welfare of the people. "The BNS was launched across the country, but it was not implemented in Bengal; we have implemented it. Giving land to the BSF was our responsibility, and we have done that. The Annapurna scheme was our commitment, and we have fulfilled it. The Ayushman Bharat scheme was Prime Minister Modi's guarantee, and we have signed an MoU for that as well. We have worked on the Jal Jeevan Mission," he said.

Adhikari Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Reflecting on the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adhikari noted that PM Modi has taken the country to a very high position globally. The remarks come as the Prime Minister approaches a record-breaking milestone in India's democratic history, marking over a decade of uninterrupted leadership at the Centre. (ANI)