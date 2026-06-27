BJP National President Nitin Nabin will visit Hyderabad on June 28 to inaugurate 10 district offices virtually and address booth-level presidents. The visit comes amid a political clash between BJP and AIMIM over citizenship claims ahead of GHMC polls.

Nitin Nabin's Hyderabad Visit

BJP National President Nitin Nabin is set to visit Hyderabad on June 28, said the party's Telangana President Ramchander Rao on Friday. Speaking to ANI, the Telangana BJP President announced that Nitin Nabin is scheduled to virtually inaugurate 10 district offices. Following the virtual inaugurations, Nabin will address a large gathering of booth-level presidents at the exhibition ground. The state BJP President is also slated to address the gathering at the same venue at 3:30 pm.

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"National President Nitin Nabin will visit Hyderabad on 28th. He will inaugurate 10 district offices virtually. Then he'll address the huge booth-level president's gathering at the exhibition ground. He will also meet MPs, MLAs, and MLCs of the BJP..." said Rao.

BJP Slams Owaisi's Citizenship Claims

Earlier, BJP Telangana state president Ramchander Rao objected to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's claim that people would be included in the SIR process only if they possess BJP membership cards, calling it baseless. Speaking to ANI, Rao said SIR is an electoral exercise being carried out by government Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and alleged that political parties were trying to mislead people over the process due to electoral concerns ahead of the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Rao further claimed that AIMIM, along with BRS and Congress, was making such statements out of fear of the BJP's growing support in Telangana, adding that Owaisi's remarks were "absurd" since he himself is aware of the nature of the electoral process and is encouraging public participation through party booth setups.

Owaisi on Citizenship Verification

On Thursday, Owaisi criticised the government's approach to citizenship verification, suggesting that current rhetoric aims to create an environment of systemic exclusion. In a pointed remark on the potential for political weaponisation, Owaisi said, "Maybe the government is saying that in 2030, only people who have a BJP membership card will be called an Indian citizen." The Hyderabad MP argued against the narrative that a citizenship certificate should be the sole proof of nationality, explaining that such certificates are typically reserved for those who acquire citizenship through registration or naturalisation, a process he argued is inapplicable to the vast majority of the population born in the country.