BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has raised concerns over the deployment of contractual staff for vote counting in West Bengal, accusing the TMC of attempting to manipulate the mandate and urging the Election Commission to intervene immediately.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday flagged concern over a notice to deploy contractual employees on duty on the day of vote counting in Pingla and Daspur constituencies. Adhikari accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of an attempt to manipulate the mandate and urged the Election Commission to intervene.

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Adhikari Alleges 'Contractualization of Democracy'

In an X post, Adhikari wrote, "Is the fate of Democracy being handed over to contractual workers? It is a matter of grave concern and a direct assault on the sanctity of the democratic process. I am appalled to see the Counting Orders issued for 227-Pingla AC and 230-Daspur AC, where a significant number of Contractual and Casual Employees have been deployed for critical counting duties."

He questioned the deployment of 'Jibika Sebaks,' 'Sahayaks,' and 'Contractual DEOs' for the counting of votes, alleging that they are vulnerable to political pressure. "How can 'Jibika Sebaks,' 'Sahayaks,' and 'Contractual DEOs' be entrusted with the sensitive task of handling EVMs, VVPATs, and Postal Ballots? These positions are inherently vulnerable to political pressure and lack the institutional accountability required for a process as sacred as the counting of votes. The orders reveal a shocking reliance on non-permanent staff for high-stakes roles: Pingla AC (227): Contractual staff like Bipalendu Bera (JS), Sankar Pahari (JS), and Naba Kumar Apik (BLS) are embedded in the Counting and Compilation teams. Even the "Reserve Tagging" involves staff like Swapan Middya (BLAAA). Daspur AC (230): The order is littered with Sahayaks, VLEs, and Contractual DEOs across the Compilation Team, EVM Movement, and even the Sealing of EVMs/VVPATs," the BJP leader said.

He asked the ECI to ensure that regular government employees are involved in the counting of votes on May 4. He wrote, "The Hon'ble Chief Election Commissioner and the Hon'ble Chief Electoral Officer (CEO); West Bengal, must intervene immediately, so that these orders are revised to ensure that only permanent, regular Government Employees are involved in the Counting Process to maintain neutrality. Why were these names cleared in the first place? This looks like a desperate attempt by the ruling dispensation to manipulate the final mandate through vulnerable personnel. A thorough audit of all counting personnel across Paschim Medinipur district must be conducted to weed out any "Para-staff" or Contractual Workers from the Counting Halls."

"The Election Commission of India must act to prevent the 'Contractualization of Democracy.' We will not allow the Mandate of the People to be tampered with by those whose jobs depend on the whims of the ruling party," the X post read.

TMC's Stance and Supreme Court Plea

There has been a stir in West Bengal, with allegations from both camps, over the deployment of officers for duty on the day of vote counting. Earlier, TMC had opposed the deployment of central government and PSU employees.

The Supreme Court on Friday constituted a special bench to hear the TMC's plea against the Calcutta High Court's rejection of its petition challenging the deployment for vote counting. A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi will hear the plea today.

Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)