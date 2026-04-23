A prosecution witness in the murder case against Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar alleged threats from the accused. A Rohini court ordered Delhi police to provide protection after the witness, Jatin Saini, filed a complaint seeking safety.

A Prosecution witness in a murder case against Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar and others has alleged threat and harassment on behalf of the accused persons to give statment in their favour. The witness has sought protection. The Rohini court directed the Delhi police to take necessary action. This case pertains to the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar in the year 2021. At present, the court is recording Prosecution evidence. The matter is listed for hearing on April 23.

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Witness Seeks Protection, Court Orders Action

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sushil Kumar directed that the complaint to the SHO of Prashant Vihar Police Station for necessary action. A compliance report has also been sought by the court. The court noted that a written complaint has been received from Prosecution Witness Jatin Saini by way of courier as well as the designated email of this Court with respect to seeking protection due to intimidation and harassment. The court also noted that Jatin Saini has levelled allegations that he has been threatened and harassed on behalf of the accused persons for deposing in favour of the accused persons in the present case. He has also annexed a screenshot of his mobile phone call logs wherein the mobile numbers of the said person are clearly seen. "Keeping in view of the submissions made by Prosecution witness Jatin Saini, afore-mentioned complaint is forwarded to SHO PS Prashant Vihar with the directions to take necessary action in this respect and a compliance report be filed within a week from today," ASJ Sushil Kumar ordered on April 22.

Court Proceedings Update

The court recorded the evidence and cross-examination of Jatin Saini. The complainant Ashok Dhankad, father of deceased Sagar Dhankar, could not appear before the court on the grounds of the ill health of his wife. His Counsel submitted that Ashok Dhankar is unable to appear before this Court due to the ill health of his wife.

Sushil Kumar's Bail Status

The Supreme Court last year in August had cancelled the bail granted to Sushil Kumar and directed him to surrender. Complainant Ashok Dhankar had challenged the bail order passed by the Delhi High Court. After some time and recording of evidence from some prosecution witnesses, he filed a bail plea before the trial court. The same was rejected by the trial court. He has challenged the order of the trial court before the High Court. (ANI)