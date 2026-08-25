Telangana BJP's NV Subhash accused CM Revanth Reddy's government of failing to address state issues, particularly in education, and demanded an apology. The criticism comes after the Centre blocked Reddy's official US visit.

Telangana BJP state chief spokesperson NV Subhash on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that his government has failed to address several issues in the state and demanded that he apologise to the people.

BJP accuses govt of widespread failure

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said Telangana has been facing several problems during the past 30 months, particularly in the education sector. "Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana, should apologise to the people of Telangana because of his goof-up and failure, as the state has been in the doldrums for the past 30 months," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that universities in the state are facing several problems, including a shortage of professors, and accused the government of failing to address them. "Today, there are so many issues that Revanth Reddy has to solve, especially in education. The universities are in the doldrums. There are no professors, and there are so many issues that have to be addressed," Subhash said.

He also questioned the state government over its engagement with investors and political strategists in the United States. "The Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana asks Revanth Reddy: Who is your potential strategist in the USA? Who are the investors? Who are the politically sensitive people who always talk about anti-India, anti-democracy, and anti-people of the Indian continent?" he said.

Subhash further alleged that the Telangana government has failed across various departments. "The Telangana government has failed miserably. Revanth Reddy's government has failed miserably in almost all departments," he said.

CM Reddy blames Centre for blocked US visit

His remarks came days after the Centre denied permission for his official US visit. Reddy demanded that the Centre clarify the "political reasons" behind stopping the state delegation from undertaking the scheduled tour.

While addressing the press at the State Secretariat on Monday, the CM questioned the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for permitting the England visit and denying permission to go to the USA on an official tour.

The state government furnished every detail regarding the foreign tour to the Ministry of External Affairs. "We also submitted comprehensive details, but the ministry stated that his tour was being rejected due to political considerations," CM Reddy said, demanding that the PM explain the political reasons which put his USA tour.

CM Revanth Reddy alleged that the Centre blocked his US tour, fearing Telangana will surpass Gujarat in attracting investments. The Centre obstructing the Telangana Chief Minister's tour amounts to opposing Telangana's development. (ANI)