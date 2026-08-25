A crowd swarmed a garbage dump in Kanpur after expired chocolates were discarded by a factory owner. The video has sparked concerns over food safety.

A video from Kanpur's Panki Industrial Area has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. It shows a huge crowd swarming a garbage dumping site, not for anything valuable, but for expired chocolates and toffees that had apparently been thrown away.

Footage circulating on social media captures dozens of people converging on the spot the moment word got around. Some are seen scooping up handfuls of sweets directly off the ground, while others arrive better prepared, hauling loot away in bags, sacks, and empty containers.

Dozens arrived with bags and sacks to collect expired sweets from the ground

According to claims attached to the video, the chocolates and toffees were discarded by a factory owner after the batch was deemed expired or unfit to sell. Once that news spread, it didn't take long for a crowd to form and start clearing out the dump site.

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The video does not make clear what people planned to do with their haul. The ambiguity has worried food safety observers. Consuming expired confectionery is far from risk-free, particularly when there's no way of knowing how long it sat out, how it was stored, or how badly it may have spoiled.

The incident has reopened a debate about the disposal of expired or unsellable food products. Food safety observers point out that such items are meant to be destroyed through a controlled, proper process so they can't end up back in anyone's hands. Dumping them in the open invites exactly this kind of scramble.

For now, there is no independent confirmation of when or how the chocolates ended up at the site. Local authorities and the food safety department have not issued any official word.