Two female college students, aged 18 and 20, were found dead in a temple washroom in Surat, Gujarat. Authorities are investigating their deaths as a suspected suicide by injection of anesthetic drugs, as syringes and vials were found at the scene.

A shocking incident in Gujarat’s Surat has left the local community in grief after two young college students were found dead inside a washroom at a temple complex. The bodies of the two friends, aged 18 and 20, were discovered in the washroom of a Swaminarayan temple in Saniya village near the Dindoli area, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

According to police officials, the students had allegedly died by suicide after injecting themselves with anaesthetic drugs. Investigators recovered syringes and medicine vials from the washroom where the bodies were found, suggesting the method used in the incident. The discovery has raised serious concerns among authorities and residents, particularly given the young age of the victims.

The two students had reportedly left their homes on the morning of March 6 to attend college but failed to return later in the day. When family members were unable to contact them, they alerted the police and began searching for the girls. During the investigation, authorities tracked the location of their mobile phones, which led them to the temple premises.

CCTV footage from the temple compound later revealed that the two friends entered the washroom area around 7:44 am. When they did not emerge for a long time, concerns were raised. Eventually, the door was found locked from the inside, and it had to be forced open. Inside, police discovered the two students lying unconscious. They were rushed to separate hospitals, but doctors declared them brought dead.

The victims were identified as commerce students pursuing their degrees at different colleges in Surat. One was a second-year BCom student at Wadia Women’s College, while the other was a first-year BCom student at Udhna Citizen Commerce College. The news of their deaths has deeply shocked classmates, teachers and residents of the area.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the reasons behind the incident. The girls’ mobile phones have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination as investigators attempt to understand their recent communications and online activity. Authorities are also looking into reports that the students may have searched online platforms for information related to suicide methods.

Officials say further findings will emerge after forensic analysis and questioning of family members and acquaintances. Meanwhile, the tragedy has sparked broader discussions about mental health awareness, youth stress and the importance of timely support systems for young people. The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to piece together the events that led to the heartbreaking incident.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)