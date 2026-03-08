WB CM Mamata Banerjee greeted women on International Women's Day, highlighting state welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Kanyashree. She also slammed the Central Government over the recent cooking gas price hike, calling it harassment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and highlighted several welfare initiatives undertaken by the state government for women. She also criticised the Central Government over the recent increase in cooking gas prices and said their only "job is to harass people."

In a post on X, CM Banerjee wrote, "Lakshmi calls upon everyone on this day, My Lakshmi forgets her exhaustion and sings the hymn of life." She extended her "warmest greetings to everyone across the world" on the occasion.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to several prominent women associated with Bengal's history and legacy. "I bow to the soil of this Bengal--this is the land of Pritilata Waddedar, the land of Matangini Hazra; this is the land of Kalpana Datta, Bina Das, and Suniti Chowdhury; this is the land of Mother Teresa," she wrote.

“আমার লক্ষ্মী আজকের দিনে সবারে করে আহ্বান, আমার লক্ষ্মী ক্লান্তি ভুলে গায় জীবনের জয়গান।।” আন্তর্জাতিক নারী দিবসের শুভক্ষণে সারা বিশ্বের সবাইকে জানাই আমার অনেক শুভনন্দন। আমি কুর্নিশ জানাই এই বাংলার মাটিকে – এ মাটি প্রীতিলতা ওয়াদ্দেদারের মাটি, এ মাটি মাতঙ্গিনী হাজরার মাটি,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 8, 2026

Banerjee also announced that the state government had begun disbursing funds under the 'Yuvashakti' (Yuvashathi) scheme ahead of schedule to mark the occasion. "The funds for the 'Yuvashakti' scheme were scheduled to be disbursed from this coming April. However, to honour our youth on this day, we began the disbursement of the 'Yuvashakti' funds yesterday. Since yesterday, money has started reaching the bank accounts of nearly 1 crore (10 million) applicants," she said, congratulating beneficiaries.

Criticism of Central Government

Taking a swipe at the Centre, the Chief Minister alleged that rising cooking gas prices would affect households across the country. "On the other hand, the Central Government's only job is to harass people. The way gas prices have been increased will impact the kitchens of every household," she said, adding that women in Bengal would protest by wearing black sarees as a mark of dissent.

Quoting lines from a poem, Banerjee wrote, "My Lakshmi protests, with fire in her voice, My Lakshmi conquers the nation and tells everyone--'Awake!'"

State Government's Welfare Initiatives for Women

She emphasised the role of women in society and said, "Every girl in Bengal is our pride. Their contribution to every level of society is immense."

The Chief Minister said that women's empowerment has been a priority for her government since it assumed office in 2011. "For me, it is not just one special day of the year; every day is Women's Day. A society where women are not well can never be a good society," she stated.

Financial and Health Support

Banerjee highlighted several welfare programmes run by the state government, including the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which now has 2.41 crore beneficiaries. She noted that the allowance has been increased by Rs 500, under which women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families receive Rs 1,700 per month, while others receive Rs 1,500.

She also said that under the Swasthya Sathi scheme, smart cards issued in the name of the female head of the family have been provided to approximately 2.42 crore women.

Education and Marriage Assistance

Referring to education initiatives, Banerjee said that around one crore girls are currently receiving benefits under the Kanyashree scheme, which has also received global recognition. "'Kanyashree' has conquered the world by winning the top honour at UNESCO," she said.

Under the Rupashree scheme, the state has provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to around 23 lakh women for their marriage. Additionally, under the Sabooj Sathi project, 1.48 crore cycles have been distributed among students, including nearly 79 lakh girls.

Healthcare Infrastructure

The Chief Minister further noted improvements in maternal healthcare infrastructure in the state, stating that 17 'Mother and Child Hubs' and 13 'Waiting Huts' for pregnant women have been set up, contributing to an increase in institutional deliveries from 68.1 per cent to 99.14 per cent.

Women's Safety and Security

Banerjee also asserted that Kolkata remains the safest city in the country for women. "Even the Central Government says Kolkata is the safest city in the country," she said, adding that the Kolkata Police have launched 'Pink Booths' and the all-women 'SHINING' mobile service to enhance safety for women, especially during late hours.

Highlighting steps taken for women's security and representation, she said that the state has established 49 Women's Police Stations and 52 Fast Track Courts for cases involving women.

Economic Empowerment and Representation

The government has also implemented a 50 per cent reservation for women in the three-tier Panchayat system. Banerjee also pointed to economic empowerment initiatives, stating that under the 'Anandadhara' project, more than 12 lakh Self-Help Groups involving 1.21 crore women have been formed across the state.

Additionally, the government has granted 730 days of paid Child Care Leave for female employees working in state government institutions.

Under the 'Karmandjali' project, 13 hostels have also been built for working women across the state.

Banerjee also wrote poetic lines celebrating women's strength and resilience. "My Lakshmi has lit the auspicious light in every home...May my Lakshmis stay well, may the welfare of 'Biswa Bangla' prevail."